(Austin, TX) The Texas Lottery made another millionaire this week. That's right a lottery ticket purchased for Texas Two-Step earned a prize of over $1 million on Thursday night. Last night, Texas Lottery players were hoping that same kind of jackpot luck would stick around for the Mega Millions drawing.

MegaMillions via YouTube MegaMillions via YouTube loading...

The jackpot up for grabs on Friday in Mega Millions was about 625 times the amount of Thursday's Texas Two-Step win. In the Texas Two-Step, the winning ticket, which was sold in Midland, Texas, only earned a prize of $1.025 million. I know, how cavalier of me to say "only $1.025 million". That's still a lot of money, but Mega Millions is a lot more money

Friday's Mega Millions jackpot was historically just outside the Top 10 as far as the game's largest prizes are concerned. The estimated top prize of $625 million for the annuitized jackpot had been building since June 27, 2025. On that date, a Mega Millions ticket sold in Virginia claimed the game's top prize of $348 million. The jackpot has been growing since then.

How Much Was The Mega Millions Jackpot on Friday, October 17, 2025?

Here is how last night's Mega Millions Lottery drawing unfolded for Friday, October 17, 2025.

Friday's drawing featured the largest jackpot amount that Mega Millions has offered since it revamped the game back in April of this year. Among those changes were an increase in total ticket prize and the elimination of the Megaplier. Now, instead of paying an extra dollar for a multiplier on your ticket, you are randomly assigned one. But the ticket price jumped from $2 to $5 per play.

Mega Millions confirmed to us that Tuesday's drawing will now be for the largest jackpot since the game was revamped because there was no jackpot winner on Friday. No tickets across the Mega Millions footprint matched the numbers needed to claim the game's top prize.

Mega Millions Canva loading...

There were, however, several thousand winning tickets sold in Texas for Friday's game. The Texas Lottery has revealed that just over 33,000 tickets sold in Texas had money coming back. Here are the numbers from Friday night.

What Were The Mega Millions Numbers for Friday, October 17, 2025?

09 21 27 48 56 Mega Ball 10

If you have a match on your ticket, you'll want to visit the Official Texas Lottery website. There, you can verify your ticket and get prize redemption details so you can get your cash back faster, or if you're a big money winner, they'll write you a check.

The largest prize won by a Texas ticket on Friday appears to be $5,000. That ticket matched four of five of the white balls but did not match the Mega Ball. That ticket was assigned a multiplier of 10x, so not a bad investment for $5, huh?

Powerball39 via YouTube Powerball39 via YouTube loading...

How Much is The Powerball Jackpot for Saturday, October 18, 2025?

Tonight's Powerball in Texas will feature a jackpot prize of $295 million. That's the estimated amount for the annuitized jackpot. The lump sum or cash payout on a Powerball win in Texas tonight would be an estimated $140.3 million.

The Texas Lottery will also draw tonight for Lotto Texas with Extra! That Texas-only game features a jackpot prize of $67 million. If you've ever wondered which day they draw for what games, the Texas Lottery here is a handy guide to Texas Lottery drawings.

All lottery games include a risk of losing money. The Texas Lottery encourages responsible play, and so do I. If you have a gambling problem, there is help for you and your family. Dial 1-800-GAMBLER; the call and the referral to counseling are free. Good Luck.