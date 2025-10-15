(KPEL-FM) Lady Luck has been visiting the Lone Star State. The Texas Lottery has confirmed "Ms Luck" was in town for Monday's Powerball drawing and Tuesday night's Mega Millions Lottery drawing.

Meanwhile, some homegrown Texas games, Lotto Texas with Extra! and Texas Two-Step are quietly building massive jackpot totals of their own. So, needless to say, interest has been high in Texas Lottery games for the past few weeks.

Monday's Powerball results in Texas were delayed by several hours. The cause of the delay was not confirmed to us, but usually, when that happens, it means one of the 48 lottery jurisdictions that make up the Powerball footprint had an issue reporting final sales numbers.

What Were The Powerball Numbers for Monday, October 13, 2025?

Regardless, the drawing and the numbers were certified and verified. If you didn't catch the drawing on Monday, the 13th, here is how that played out.

Our sources at Powerball tell us that no tickets sold for Monday's game matched the numbers needed to claim the jackpot prize. There were also no Match 5 Million winners in that drawing. But the Texas Lottery did confirm a big Texas win.

Over 24,000 Texans purchased Powerball winners for Monday's drawing. One of those tickets matched four of five for a $50,000 winner, but the ticket's purchaser opted for the Power Play in Powerball, so that ticket wound up being a $100,000 winner.

The numbers from Monday's drawing, if you'd like to check your tickets, were:

13 14 32 52 64 Powerball 12 Power Play x2

You can verify your ticket at the Official Texas Lottery Website.

What Were Tuesday's Mega Millions Lottery Numbers?

Meanwhile, in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing, there were more than 32,000 winning tickets sold. One of those tickets was a $30,000 winner. Here is the Mega Millions drawing from Tuesday night.

The big winner in Texas matched four of five white balls and the Mega Ball. The prize is $10,000 by rule, but with the built-in multiplier in the new Mega Millions format the the prize was multiplied by "3" for a total prize win of $30,000.

Here are Tuesday's Mega Millions numbers:

12 22 49 57 58 MegaBall 19

There was no jackpot winner on Tuesday, so Friday's Mega Millions jackpot will be in the Top 10 of all-time Mega Millions Jackpots. It is estimated that players will be playing for a jackpot prize of $625 million on Friday night.

Lotto Texas with Extra! has a huge jackpot prize and it's still growing as well. The Lotto prize of $66.5 million will be up for grabs in tonight's drawing. Another Texas game, Texas Two-Step, has a jackpot about as high as we have seen in more than two years. That jackpot is estimated to be $1.75 million, or it will be when Texas Two-Step draws tomorrow night.