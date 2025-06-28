(KPEL-FM) The Mega Millions Lottery has confirmed that a single ticket sold for the Friday, June 27, 2025, drawing matched all the numbers needed to claim the game's jackpot prize of $348 million. To paraphrase the classic movie Jaws, "You're gonna need a bigger wallet".

Interest in the multi-state lottery game has been growing since April. That is when the game changed the format of the way the game was played. Under the old format, a player would purchase a ticket for $2 for a chance to win a prize at face value.

Or, for an additional $1, you could purchase the Megaplier option. Another random ball was drawn, and that determined how much each prize would be multiplied. The Megaplier option did not apply to a jackpot prize, but it did on the Match 5 Million prize.

This was one of the more notable differences between Mega Millions and Powerball, the other multi-state game played in both Texas and Louisiana. Here is the drawing from Friday night.

As we mentioned, both the Texas Lottery and the Louisiana Lottery websites have updated their totals for the Mega Millions next drawing and confirmed that a jackpot ticket was sold. Unfortunately, the big money winner was not a product of a Texas or Louisiana player on Friday night.

Mega Millions has revealed that the ticket that matched all five of the white balls and the Mega Ball was sold in Virginia. It is the fourth jackpot winner the game has produced this year. It was the first jackpot win in the game since a ticket sold in Ohio matched all the numbers in the April 18th drawing.

The Texas Lottery currently shows that more than 24,000 winning tickets were sold in the Lone Star State. Meanwhile, along the bayou, the Louisiana Lottery confirms well over 1,300 winning tickets sold for that same game.

What Were the Mega Millions Winning Numbers for June 27, 2025?

If you played, here are the numbers we saw revealed:

18 21 29 42 50 Mega Ball 2

In Louisiana, about 100 players had their prizes "upsized" thanks to a 10x multiplier. The largest 10x prize in Louisiana was $100, but the largest overall prize for a Louisiana-sold ticket was $600.

The Texas Lottery shows 786 total 10x wins for Texas-sold tickets. The largest 10x win was a prize of $5,000. It was the largest single prize earned by a Texas ticket in Friday's drawing. The Mega Millions jackpot will now reset to $50 million for Friday's drawing.

How Much Is The Powerball Worth?

The focus for many lottery fans tonight (Saturday) will shift to Powerball. That game is available for Texas and Louisiana players and features an estimated top prize of $155 million for the annuitized jackpot. The lump sum payout for a win tonight would mean a prize of $71.0 million, that's an estimation as well.

In Texas, Lotto Texas with Extra! is the big draw on the state level. That game's top prize is estimated to be at $31.5 million. Across the Sabine River to the east, the top prize in the Louisiana Lottery's Lotto is over $1 million. The Easy 5 game, which has been very "hot" over the past few months, has a top prize of $80,000.

Based on history and a little technology, don't be surprised if Lotto hits in Louisiana before the 4th of July. That would mean a winner in that game either tonight or next Wednesday. So, if you're going to take a flyer, why not take that one?

Lottery games are supposed to be fun, but when they start affecting your life, it's time to get help. If you have a gambling problem, call this number. 1-800-GAMBLER. That's the authorized number for Texas residents. If you live in Louisiana, you will dial 1-877-770-STOP (7867).

In either case, the call and the assistance are free of charge. Good Luck.