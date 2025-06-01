(KPEL-FM) The Official Texas Lottery "drawing" schedule says that Saturday nights are reserved in the Lone Star State for a couple of big-money games. There is the Texas Lottery Original, Lotto Texas with Extra! And yes, you have to include the "!" because that "extra" can make things really exciting if your numbers are drawn.

The other big Saturday night draw from the Texas Lottery is the partnership with Powerball. As you know, Powerball is played across several states and territories, and the jackpots can grow into the hundreds of millions of dollars quite rapidly.

Based on the data I have seen, it appears as though Texans prefer Mega Millions over Powerball as far as the "big lottery games" go. Still, Powerball has been really kind to Texas players over the past few months. So, whether you lean more toward Powerball or lean to Mega Millions, you can find evidence that Lady Luck proudly "supports" players of both games, according to the Texas Lottery.

What Were The Powerball Numbers Drawn on Saturday Night?

We've already told you there was a jackpot winner in Powerball last night for the $204.5 million jackpot prize. Let's see if that's you. Here's how the drawing played out for Saturday, May 31, 2025.

There were quite a few big wins associated with Saturday's Powerball drawing. There was a single ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim the game's top prize of $204.5 million. That big winner was sold in California.

There were two Match 5 Million winners sold for Saturday's drawing as well. Those big-money tickets were sold in Florida and New Hampshire. Not only did those winners "Match 5" for a million dollars, but both tickets invoked the Power Play option of the game to make their total prize winnings $2 million each.

Here are the numbers from Saturday's drawing, if you could not watch the video. They were:

01 29 37 56 68 Powerball 13 Power Play x2

If you have some matching numbers on your ticket, you can verify your ticket at the Official Texas Lottery website. Not only will you find out exactly what you won, but you'll be given information on how to best collect your prize winnings.

As far as "Big Wins in Texas", the Texas Lottery shows a $100,000 winner as the largest prize generated by a state-sold ticket for last night. That ticket matched four of five white balls and the Powerball. The player also opted for the game's Power Play options to bring the total prize winnings to $100,000.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot will reset for Monday night. Monday's prize will be $20 million. In addition to Powerball and Lotto Texas with Extra! There will also be a Monday drawing for Texas Two-Step. That game produced a $325,000 winner on May 26th. The current Texas Two-Step jackpot is $225,00.

What was the Lotto Texas with Extra! Numbers Drawn on Saturday?

There was no jackpot winner in the Lotto Texas with Extra! game. That jackpot will climb to an estimated $83.5 million on Wednesday night. That game hasn't made a jackpot winner in several months, so as lottery games go, it's a pretty good value if you have the available funds to give it a try.

Tuesday's Mega Millions will now become the hot ticket as far as big bucks lottery games in Texas. The jackpot for Mega Millions on Tuesday will be $202 million.

Please remember that lottery games do involve the risk of losing money. If you play, only play with what you can afford to lose. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER. The call and the referral to counseling are at no charge to you or your family.