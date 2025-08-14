(Austin, TX) Based on information provided by Powerball and the Texas Lottery, there will be a new millionaire waking up in Texas this morning. This news is thanks to Wednesday's Powerball lottery game. The multi-state lottery held a drawing last night, giving players a chance to win an estimated top prize of $526 million.

In order to play and win at Powerball, a player must invest $2 in a ticket, or $3 if they want to add the Power Play option to their chances of winning. The player selects five numbers that range between 1 and 69. The player also selects a Powerball number, which is the red ball; those numbers range between 1 and 26.

Powerball holds three weekly drawings. There is a drawing on Saturday night, one on Monday night, and as we've just concluded, a drawing on Wednesday night. And no, we can't tell you which night "your ticket" is most likely to hit. History tells us that most winning jackpots come from Saturday's drawing, but that's because the game has always featured its Saturday games since its inception.

How Much Was the Powerball Jackpot on Wednesday Night?

Here is how Wednesday's drawing for August 13, 2025, played out.

At the time of last night's drawing, the announced jackpot amount was $530.9 million, which reflects the estimation for the annuity, but alas, no one will be going home with that money. Powerball did confirm there were no jackpot winners sold for last night's game.

There were three Match 5 Million winners sold, and one of those was sold in Texas. The other two Match 5 Million winners, who also had a ticket that matched all of the white balls but not the Powerball, were sold in Oregon and New Hampshire.

The Texas Lottery revealed to us that 47,778 winning tickets were sold in Texas for Wednesday's Powerball. About 43,000 of those winners earned their money back, while another 17,845 Texas Lottery players had their winnings tripled because of the Power Play function of the game.

What Were Wednesday's Powerball Numbers?

Here are the Wednesday numbers for Powerball on August 13, 2025.

04 11 40 44 50 Powerball 04 Power Play x3

The Texas Lottery released the winner's details of the one-million-dollar prize winner. We know that a Match 5 Million ticket was sold in Dallas, Texas, at the Sam Beer Grill Grocery on South Hampton Road. If you're that ticket holder, you'll want to reach out to the Texas Lottery for details on how to claim your winnings.

The other big Wednesday "draw game" in Texas is Lotto Texas with Extra! That game held a drawing last night for a top prize of $44.5 million. There was no jackpot winner but ten ticket holders did earn a prize of $1,989. While only one ticket holder earned a prize of $11,989, that ticket holder matched five of six numbers and invoked the "Extra" function of the game.

Lotto Texas with Extra! will draw on Saturday for an estimated top prize of $45.25 million. Powerball will play for $565 million on Saturday. Tonight, Texas Two-Step will draw in Texas for a reset prize of $200,000. That game recently got a $450,000 winner, which is the reason for the reset.

Friday will feature the Mega Millions game and a chance to win $198 million. Of course, there are other daily Texas Lottery drawings and scratch-off games that you can play at your leisure. Just remember, all lottery games involve a risk of losing money. If you have a gambling problem, get help. Call 1-800-GAMBLER. The call and the referrals to counseling are free for you and your family. Good Luck.