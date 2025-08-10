(Austin, TX) Texas Lottery players continued their good run of great luck based on the results that we have seen out of Austin regarding Saturday night's Powerball drawing. Powerball and the myriad of draw and scratch games made available by the Texas Lottery have made recent winners in Beaumont, Elgin, Allen, Fort Worth, Humble, and Copperas Cove.

Saturday night, Texas Lottery fans had their chance at a couple of really nice jackpots. The multi-state game Powerball drew for an estimated annuitized jackpot of $477.9 million. Meanwhile, here in Texas, the Lotto Texas with Extra! game continued to grow its jackpot as well. Lotto Texas with Extra! drew for a top prize of $43.25 million on Saturday.

Based on the rough data we've seen provided by the Texas Lottery for those two games on Saturday night, there were over 71,000 winning tickets sold. 53,990 of those tickets were Powerball winners; the remainder will be collecting on a Lotto Texas with Extra! ticket. So, let's get to the drawings so you can check your numbers.

Here is the Powerball drawing for Saturday, August 9, 2025.

The "powers that be" who govern Powerball reported to us that no tickets sold across the game's footprint matched all the numbers needed to claim the game's jackpot prize. There was a Match 5 Million winner sold in Illinois. A Match 5 Million win is when a player matches all of the white balls but misses the Powerball. The prize is one million dollars. If the player has Power Play on the ticket, it will be a $2 million prize.

The Texas Lottery did confirm a "Texas Triple" as far as big money wins go in Saturday's Powerball. There were three state-sold tickets that matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. By rule, each of those tickets is worth $50,000. However, one of the $50,000 winners opted for the Power Play. That decision means their ticket is worth $100,000.

What Were The Powerball Numbers From Saturday Night?

Here are the numbers for Saturday's Powerball drawing:

07 14 23 24 60 Powerball 14 Power Play x2

If you want to verify your tickets, you can do that at the Official Texas Lottery website. That site can not only confirm your winnings but also offer details on the most efficient method for claiming your prize.

The other big money game that we watch from the Texas Lottery on Saturday nights is the Lotto Texas with Extra! game. That game's jackpot has grown consistently for months and is now approaching Powerball and Mega Millions-sized payouts.

What Were The Lotto Texas Numbers From Saturday Night?

Last night, Lotto Texas with Extra! drew for a jackpot prize of $43.25 million. Here is how that drawing unfolded. Plus, the video also includes the drawings for all of the nighttime games from the Texas Lottery for Saturday, August 9, 2025.

There was no jackpot winner in Lotto Texas with Extra! Still, there were some big wins noted in the game. Three players earned a prize of over $11,000, and another fifteen players earned a prize of more than $1,000.

Your next chance at instant millions will come with Powerball on Monday night. The jackpot is now over half a billion dollars at $501 million. There will also be a drawing in Texas Two-Step on Monday. The top prize in that game is $450,000, and I bet we get a winner on Monday night.

Please remember that all lottery games involve a risk of losing money. If you have a gambling problem, help is available free of charge. Call 1-800-GAMBLER. The call and the referral to services are free for you and your family. Good Luck.