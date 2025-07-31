(Austin, TX) The multi-state lottery game Powerball held its Wednesday drawing last night, and let's say there was a lot of "Lone Star Luck" in the air as the Texas Lottery has confirmed well over 30,000 winning tickets sold for Wednesday's Powerball. What makes Wednesday's Powerball and Texas Lottery results even more exciting is the fact that several of those winners earned some of the largest prizes awarded in Wednesday night's game.

Before the ping pong balls were released from the hopper in last night's Powerball drawing, players across Texas and the nation were hoping for a number match scenario that would earn them the game's jackpot prize. Last night's estimated top prize for the annuitized jackpot was $384 million. The lump sum payout was estimated to be $173 million.

The Powerball Lottery has not had a jackpot winner since June 1, 2025. At that time, a ticket sold in California matched all the numbers needed to win a jackpot prize of $204.5 million. On July 10th of this year, the Powerball drawing for that night produced what is being called the "Night of Nine Millionaires". That's because nine tickets sold for that drawing earned Match 5 Million prizes.

Lucky Powerball Player Wins One Million Dollars On Two Different Tickets

Here's another quirky fact from that "Night of Nine Millionaires" drawing on July 10th. One of the ticket holders from Massachusetts actually purchased another ticket for the same drawing that hit for a Match 5 Million prize as well.

I think it's time we see how you did in last night's Powerball. Here is the drawing for July 30, 2025.

As you can see, the official amount posted on the screen for the Powerball jackpot was $383.8 million, so you can see why they rounded up to $384 million. It didn't really matter which way we rounded the amount since no one won it. Our sources at Powerball confirmed that no tickets sold for Wednesday's game matched the numbers needed to claim the jackpot prize.

Did Anyone Win The Powerball on Wednesday Night?

There was another Match 5 Million winner from Wednesday's game. That ticket was sold in Massachusetts. There must be something lucky in the water in Massachusetts; they've been getting a lot of winners.

Meanwhile, here in Texas, we aren't doing that poorly ourselves when it comes to winning big prizes in Powerball. True, no Texas tickets won the jackpot or the Match 5 Million, but three Texas-sold Powerball tickets did hit a lucrative number match scenario last night.

The three tickets all matched four of five white balls and the Powerball. By rule, the prize for that match is $50,000. One of the tickets opted for the Power Play, which was x4 last night, so their prize is worth $200,000. If you'd like to see how your tickets fared in Wednesday's Powerball, here are the numbers.

What Were The Powerball Numbers Wednesday Night?

04 15 35 50 64 Powerball 08 Power Play x4

You can verify your ticket if you think you have a match by using this link from the Texas Lottery.

The other big draw game in Texas last night was Lotto Texas with Extra! There was no jackpot winner, which still surprises me greatly. There were two tickets that won a prize of $11,975 last night, but that's about as close as we came to giving away the jackpot.

Incidentally, the Lotto Texas with Extra! jackpot is now an estimated $41.75 million. The next drawing in that game will come on Saturday night, as will the next Powerball drawing. The Powerball is expected to be $410 million by the time the drawing arrives on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Friday night will feature the Mega Millions lottery game. The jackpot in that game is $140 million. Please remember that all lottery games involve a risk of losing money. If you have a gambling problem, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The call and the referrals to counseling are available at no cost to you and your family. Good Luck.