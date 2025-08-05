(Austin, TX) Here of late, we've been cracking wise and making jokes about the person who is responsible for maintaining the Texas Lottery's checkwriting machine. I am pretty sure that machine in Austin is ready for a break; however, Powerball players and lottery players in Texas are not quite ready for the winning to stop.

In recent weeks, the Texas Lottery has written payouts for winners in Cleveland, Humble, Elgin, Amarillo, Austin, Nolanville, Fort Worth, and Hooks. And based on what we've learned about Monday night's Powerball drawing, there will be a few more names and towns added to that long list of big money winners.

Monday's Powerball drawing was for an estimated annuitized top prize of $429.1 million. The lump sum or cash payout was estimated to be $194.4 million when the ping pong balls bounded out of the hopper at about 10 pm last night. Here's how that drawing played out.

Our sources at Powerball were excited to tell us that while no ticket matched the numbers needed to win the game's jackpot prize. There was a ticket, sold in Texas, that not only earned a Match 5 Million prize, but because the ticket's purchaser opted for the Power Play function of the game, that Texas ticket's take-home amount would be $2 million.

There were two other tickets, one sold in Pennsylvania and the other sold in Vermont, that also earned a Match 5 Million prize, but those ticket holders did not opt for the Power Play function of the game.

The Texas Lottery stat sheet from Monday's Powerball drawing suggests some 31,607 Powerball players will cash a ticket from Monday's Powerball drawing. Of those 31,607 winners, 12,588 of them will have their prize amount doubled thanks to the Power Play.

What Were The WInning Numbers for Monday's Powerball Drawing?

Here are the numbers for Powerball from Monday, August 4, 2025.

08 09 19 31 38 Powerball 21 Power Play x2

The vast majority of Texas winners will lay claim to a Powerball prize of $4 bucks. By our estimation, about 20,000 Texas winners earned that prize while another 10,000 or so earned that prize "times two" thanks to Power Play.

There was also a Texas-sold ticket that matched four of five numbers with the Powerball for a payout of $50,000. However, because the ticket included Power Play, the prize was doubled to $100,000.

Where was the $2 Million Powerball Winner Sold in Texas for Monday Night?

The Texas Lottery says the $2 million winner was purchased in Chappell Hill, Texas. If you're not familiar with that unincorporated community in Washington County, just know it's very close to Brenham, Texas, where they make Blue Bell Ice Cream.

The $2 million winner was purchased at Fuel Masters on Highway 290 E. The ticket's purchasers did not opt for a "quick pick" in the game, but must have played some lucky numbers or just happened to choose some lucky numbers when filling out their ticket.

The Powerball jackpot will continue to climb for Wednesday's drawing. The estimated annuitized jackpot amount on Wednesday will be $449 million, with the lump sum estimation at $203.9 million.

How Much is the Mega Millions Jackpot on Tuesday Night?

Your next chance to be an instant millionaire will happen tonight when they draw in the Mega Millions lottery game. That game features a jackpot prize of $150 million for the annuity or $67.9 million for the cash payout.

Please remember that lottery games do involve a risk of losing money. If you have a gambling problem, help is available at no cost to you or your family. Call 1-800-GAMBLER. The call and the services offered are free. Good Luck.