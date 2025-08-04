(Austin, TX) Luck was a lady, and the lady was in Texas on Saturday night. That's the only logical conclusion you can make after seeing just how lucrative Saturday's lottery luck was in the Great State of Texas.

According to the Texas Lottery, there were over 48,000 winning tickets sold for Saturday's drawing in the state. To put that into perspective, that's like every resident of Galveston or Grapevine or Sherman, or Cedar Hill buying and having a winning ticket. In other words, Texas players scored a lot of wins in Saturday's Powerball game.

The jackpot for Powerball on Saturday night was listed just below $410 million. I think when you watch the drawing, the figure they use is $409.8 million, which is still a lot of groceries, no matter how you slice it.

Was There a Powerball Winner in Texas on Saturday Night?

Here is the way the drawing unfolded on Saturday, August 2, 2025, for Powerball:

Our sources at Powerball have confirmed that no tickets sold across the game's footprint matched the numbers needed to claim the game's jackpot prize. That prize will climb to an estimated $426 million for tonight's Powerball drawing. The $426 is an estimate for the annuitized version of the jackpot. The cash payout for a winning ticket tonight would be $193.5 million.

As we mentioned, some $48,000 Texas-sold tickets were winners on Saturday night. However, some tickets were bigger winners than others. The Texas Lottery stat sheet suggests that just over 31,000 of you doubled your money playing Powerball on Saturday night by just matching the Powerball or the Powerball plus one.

What Numbers Were Drawn for Saturday's Powerball August 2, 2025?

Here are the numbers that were drawn for Saturday's Powerball Lottery:

06 18 34 35 36 Powerball 02 Power Play x2

Surprisingly, three Texas players managed to get the number match scenario that would earn the game's second-largest prize. There was a Match 5 Million winner sold in Georgia for Saturday, but after that winner comes a Texas ticket that matched four of five white balls, the Powerball, and they opted for the Power Play. That ticket is worth $100,000.

Two other Texas tickets also had that same number match scenario of matching four white balls and the Powerball, but they did not opt for the Power Play, so their winnings are $50,000.

Powerball will draw again tonight along with Texas Two-Step. On Tuesday, Mega Millions will be back with a jackpot of $140 million. Please remember that most lottery tickets sold are not winners. There is a risk of losing money when you play. If you have a gambling problem, help is available free of charge. Just call 1-800-GAMBLER. The call and the referrals to counseling are at no charge to you or your family. Good Luck.