(Austin, TX) To our dear friends at the Texas Lottery, we told you so. In our weekend report on Texas Lottery Powerball results, we informed you about a "Texas Triple" and also indicated which game would have the next jackpot winner. As luck, or skill in this case, would have it, not only do we have another "three-peat" in Powerball, but Texas Two-Step got a jackpot winner as well.

Canva Canva loading...

Let's reset the evening before we start explaining where all of these Texas Lottery winners are coming from. Powerball was drawing on Monday for an estimated annuitized jackpot of $503 million. The cash payout on the Powerball prize was estimated to be $230.3 million.

READ MORE: Lottery Expert Correctly Predicts Texas Lottery Win, Again

READ MORE: Texas Powerball Ticket Worth $2 Million - Is It Yours?

Texas Two-Step, the other "big money" draw game that the Texas Lottery participates in, was playing for a jackpot prize estimated to be $450,000. As we mentioned in our weekend article, that jackpot amount seemed a little "too high" for Texas Two-Step, and lo and behold, our observations were correct. You can scroll down for the point of purchase details, but first, let's look at Powerball in Texas last night.

Here is how the Powerball drawing for August 11, 2025, played out.

As you can see in the video, host Laura Johnson confirmed the jackpot amount to be just under $503 million at $502.8 million. We have also confirmed that no tickets sold across the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to claim the game's jackpot prize.

Did Anyone Win The Powerball On Monday Night?

Powerball officials did confirm that three tickets sold for Monday's drawing earned a Match 5 Million prize. That's where the ticket matches all five of the white balls but not the Powerball. That prize is one million dollars. A Powerball player in New Jersey, Virginia, and Washington each purchased a ticket that matched all five of the white balls.

Powerball39 via YouTube Powerball39 via YouTube loading...

The Texas Lottery has revealed that 36,134 tickets sold for Monday's Powerball drawing in Texas returned money to their purchasers. Of those 36,134 winners, just under 14,000 of them had their prize doubled by the Power Play.

What Were The Powerball Numbers on Monday Night?

Here are the numbers from Powerball for Monday, August 11, 2025

06 16 33 40 62 Powerball 02 Power Play x2

The Texas Lottery confirmed that three tickets sold in Texas matched four of five white balls and the Powerball in Monday's game. By rule, those tickets are worth $50,000. However, one of the ticket purchasers opted for the Power Play function of the game. Their prize is doubled to $100,000 because of that choice.

Courtesy Texas Lottery Courtesy Texas Lottery loading...

Where Was the $450,000 Texas Two-Step Lottery Winner Sold?

The big win of the night came in Texas Two-Step as we alluded to earlier. That Texas Lottery game featured a jackpot prize of $450,000. There was a jackpot winner last night. A ticket was sold in Frisco, Texas, at the Tom Thumb Grocery on Preston Road that matched all four of the white ball numbers and the bonus ball as well.

Your Texas Two-Step numbers for August 11, 2025, were:

08 28 29 31 Bonus 08

The jackpot for Texas Two-Step will reset at $200,000 for its next drawing. Powerball will grow its jackpot to an estimated $526 million when it draws again on Wednesday. Meanwhile, tonight's Mega Millions lottery drawing features a top prize of $182 million.

Please remember that all lottery games involve a risk of losing money. If you have a gambling problem, please call 1-800-GAMBLER. The call and the connections to counseling are free for you and your family. Good Luck.