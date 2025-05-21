Texas Takes Top Honors on New ‘Best BBQ Cities in U.S.’ List

(KPEL FM) - Recently, Yelp.com released their list of "The Top 10 Cities for BBQ in the U.S."

Not only is Texas on the list, but the Lone Star State has landed two cities occupying the top 2 spots.

The Top 10 Cities for BBQ in the U.S.

Around the United States, there are some cities that are famous for their BBQ.

Memphis, Kansas City, and Tulsa are a few cities that come to mind that are known for their lip smacking BBQ.

All three of those cities made the list of "The Top 10 Cities for BBQ in the U.S."

and, Out of the top 10 cities chosen by Yelp, there are a couple of delicious surprises.

"Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or mapping out a cross-country adventure, there’s no better way to explore the U.S. than through its barbecue.

With domestic travel and foodie road trips trending this summer, Yelp is here to help you plan your next delicious stop."

Using data from thousands of online reviews, Yelp has put together a BBQ lover's dream bucket list of where to find the best, mind-blowing BBQ in America.

On this list, Texas reigns supreme taking up the number 1 and number 2 spots.

Not only did Yelp list their top 10 best cities for BBQ, but they also added the highest rated BBQ restaurant in these cities.

Top BBQ Cities In The U.S.

10. Nashville, Tennese - The Ridge Nashville

9. Durham, North Carolina - Moe's Original BBQ

8. Tulsa, Oklahoma - Alpha Grill BBQ

7. Honolulu, Hawaii - Ty's BBQ and Grill

Smoky Dreams BBQ and Catering 6. Greenville, South Carolina -

5. Charleston, South Carolina - Lewis Barbecue

4. Memphis, Tennessee - Elwood's Shack

3. Kansas City. Kansas - Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que

You got to hand it to the Carolina's. Landing three on this Top 10 list is impressive.

However, you'll find the top 2 spots for the best BBQ cities in America belongs to the great state of Texas.

The top 2 spots for "The Top 10 Cities for BBQ in the U.S." according to Yelp are -

2. San Antonio, Texas - Curry Boys BBQ

From yelp.com -

"The area’s diverse barbecue scene includes food trucks like Brisket Boys and Cake-N-Que, which showcase a variety of smoked meat styles."

1. Austin, Texas - Jim's Smokehouse

Once again, Austin, Texas tops yet another "Best BBQ" list!

From yelp.com -

"Austin reigns supreme as the No. 1 region for barbecue — Yelp reviewers praise the expertly smoked brisket and other items found at restaurants throughout the city, made with unique rubs, flavorful seasonings, and specialized techniques."

Read more about these delicious "Best BBQ" cities and restaurants over at yelp.com.