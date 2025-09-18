AUSTIN, Texas (KPEL News) — When it comes to barbecue supremacy across the American South, one question dominates pit discussions from Memphis to Charleston: just how much of the region's best 'cue actually comes from Texas?

The answer, according to Southern Living magazine's newly released "Top 50 BBQ Joints in the South" for 2025, might surprise even the most confident Texas pitmasters.

What Texas BBQ Lovers Need to Know

Texas absolutely dominates the prestigious list, claiming an impressive 17 out of 50 spots — that's 34 percent of the South's best barbecue restaurants according to Southern Living's Contributing Barbecue Editor Robert F. Moss. This makes the Lone Star State the most heavily represented on a list that spans from Maryland to Texas and includes restaurants across 14 Southern states.

The Texas contingent isn't just about quantity, either. Three Texas establishments cracked the top 10, led by Snow's BBQ in tiny Lexington (population 1,217), which claimed the No. 2 spot overall. The legendary Saturday-only joint, helmed by 90-year-old pitmaster Tootsie Tomanetz, has maintained its reputation as a barbecue pilgrimage destination.

"Long loops of firm, coarse-grained sausage with a brisk snap to the casing are piled alongside thick-sliced brisket rimmed with a sweet fat cap, hearty pepper-studded spareribs, and—best of all—tender, juicy pork shoulder steaks with a big punch of post oak smoke," Southern Living wrote about Snow's.

Regional Powerhouses and Rising Stars

Austin leads Texas representation with multiple restaurants on the list, including LeRoy & Lewis Barbecue at No. 5 — a meteoric rise from No. 26 just two years ago. The South Austin restaurant, which evolved from a food truck to a brick-and-mortar establishment, earned a Michelin star in 2024 and exemplifies Texas barbecue's innovative spirit with offerings like house-made kimchi and "grain-bow" salad alongside traditional beef cheeks and whole hog.

Franklin Barbecue, perhaps Texas' most famous barbecue destination, landed at No. 20, while the historic Lockhart trinity continues to represent traditional Central Texas style. Kreuz Market (No. 13), Smitty's Market (No. 47), and newcomer Barbs BQ (No. 28) all made the cut from the town known as the "Barbecue Capital of Texas."

The Houston area placed three restaurants on the list: Truth Barbecue (No. 27), Blood Bros. BBQ (No. 42), and Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue (No. 19). Dallas-Fort Worth contributed five spots, led by Panther City BBQ in Fort Worth at No. 15.

How Texas Stacks Against Regional Competition

While Texas leads in absolute numbers, the competition reflects the South's diverse barbecue landscape. South Carolina, home to the list's No. 1 restaurant City Limits Barbeque in West Columbia, placed 12 establishments on the list. Tennessee and North Carolina, traditional barbecue strongholds, also show strong representation.

The geographic spread reveals interesting patterns about American barbecue evolution. Traditional whole-hog joints from the Carolinas compete with Texas brisket specialists, while fusion concepts like Houston's Blood Bros. BBQ (known for gochujang ribs and brisket fried rice) represent barbecue's expanding boundaries.

Timeline and Texas Opportunities

Southern Living's methodology involves editor Robert F. Moss personally visiting each restaurant, often multiple times, making this a qualitative ranking based on overall dining experience rather than numerical scoring. The list updates every two years, with the 2025 edition showing significant movement from 2023 rankings.

Several Texas restaurants saw major jumps, while others experienced notable drops. Goldee's Bar-B-Q in Fort Worth, which held the No. 9 spot previously, fell to No. 37 — though it remains No. 3 on Texas Monthly's separate state-specific rankings.

The disconnect highlights an interesting tension between regional and state-level barbecue criticism. Burnt Bean Co. in Seguin, which claimed the No. 1 spot on Texas Monthly's 2025 list, appears at No. 31 on Southern Living's broader Southern ranking.

What Happens Next for Texas BBQ

Texas barbecue's dominance on this list reflects the state's massive investment in craft barbecue over the past decade. Since Franklin Barbecue opened in 2009, Texas has seen an explosion of high-quality joints, with many featuring innovative approaches that blend traditional techniques with modern culinary sensibilities.

The representation also showcases Texas' geographic advantages — from the German sausage-making traditions of Central Texas to the multicultural fusion happening in Houston's diverse neighborhoods. Cities like Austin now support multiple top-tier barbecue destinations, suggesting the market can sustain continued growth and innovation.

Looking forward, the four Michelin-starred barbecue restaurants in Texas (though not all made Southern Living's list) indicate the state's barbecue scene continues evolving beyond traditional boundaries. As competition intensifies and new restaurants emerge, Texas' 34 percent share of the South's best barbecue represents both current success and future opportunity.

