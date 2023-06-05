The St. Landry BBQ Festival was a big hit in 2022, and now it looks like it's coming back to Opelousas this summer.

The festival is coming back this weekend, running from June 9-11 at the Yambilee Grounds in Opelousas. The times for the following days are as follows:

Friday, June 9: 5:00 PM- 10:00 PM

5:00 PM- 10:00 PM Saturday, June 10: 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

11:00 AM - 10:00 PM Sunday, June 11: 11:00 AM - 5:30 PM

"We're thrilled to be hosting the 2nd Annual BBQ Festival here in St. Landry Parish," St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard said earlier this year. "Last year's event was a huge success, and we're looking forward to bringing even more delicious food, great music, and family-friendly fun to the Yambilee Grounds this year."

The event will be headlined by Lil Nate, the Chee-Weez, and Rusty Metoyer.

Aside from the live acts, the festival will also feature "a BBQ cook-off competition, with teams from across Louisiana and beyond battling for the title of BBQ Champion," St. Landry Parish announced. Visitors at the event "can sample a wide variety of delicious barbeque, like traditional pork and brisket, and other unique dishes."

The Chee-Weez is a band that covers songs from multiple genres - rock, pop, and even country - and performs all over the state.

Lil Nate is a popular act throughout Louisiana and is a Grammy-nominated artist. He regularly delivers high-energy performances with a unique blend of traditional zydeco with modern music trends.

And Rusty Metoyer is a local star in the zydeco music scene, the festival press release notes, who draws inspiration from his Creole roots to create a sound all his own.

Admission to the festival is free, with food and beverage vendors on-site.

The full schedule of acts can be seen below.

Friday, June 9:

6:00 PM - C.J. Vedell & the Zydeco Grapplers

8:00 PM - Leon Chavis & the Zydeco Flames

10:30 PM - Chee Weez

Saturday, June 10:

10:30 AM - Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express

12:30 PM - Kevin Naquin & The Cajun Preservation

3:00 PM - Alex Touchet

5:30 PM - Hotline

8:00 PM - Rusty Metoyer & Zydeco Krush

10:30 PM - Keith Frank and The Soileau Zydeco Band

Sunday, June 11:

10:30 AM - Leroy Thomas and the Zydeco Roadrunners

11:00 AM - Gerald Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco (at Cook-Off Stage)

Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco (at Cook-Off Stage) 1:00 PM - Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band Official Site

3:30 PM - Lil Nathan & The Zydeco Big Timers