The St. Landry BBQ Festival Returns This Weekend in Opelousas, Louisiana

David Smith, ThinkStock Images

The St. Landry BBQ Festival was a big hit in 2022, and now it looks like it's coming back to Opelousas this summer.

The festival is coming back this weekend, running from June 9-11 at the Yambilee Grounds in Opelousas. The times for the following days are as follows:

  • Friday, June 9: 5:00 PM-  10:00 PM
  • Saturday, June 10: 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
  • Sunday, June 11: 11:00 AM - 5:30 PM

"We're thrilled to be hosting the 2nd Annual BBQ Festival here in St. Landry Parish," St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard said earlier this year. "Last year's event was a huge success, and we're looking forward to bringing even more delicious food, great music, and family-friendly fun to the Yambilee Grounds this year."

The event will be headlined by Lil Nate, the Chee-Weez, and Rusty Metoyer.

Aside from the live acts, the festival will also feature "a BBQ cook-off competition, with teams from across Louisiana and beyond battling for the title of BBQ Champion," St. Landry Parish announced. Visitors at the event "can sample a wide variety of delicious barbeque, like traditional pork and brisket, and other unique dishes."

The Chee-Weez is a band that covers songs from multiple genres - rock, pop, and even country - and performs all over the state.

Lil Nate is a popular act throughout Louisiana and is a Grammy-nominated artist. He regularly delivers high-energy performances with a unique blend of traditional zydeco with modern music trends.

And Rusty Metoyer is a local star in the zydeco music scene, the festival press release notes, who draws inspiration from his Creole roots to create a sound all his own.

Admission to the festival is free, with food and beverage vendors on-site. 

The full schedule of acts can be seen below.

Friday, June 9:

  • 6:00 PM - C.J. Vedell & the Zydeco Grapplers
  • 8:00 PM - Leon Chavis & the Zydeco Flames
  • 10:30 PM - Chee Weez

Saturday, June 10:

  • 10:30 AM - Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express
  • 12:30 PM - Kevin Naquin & The Cajun Preservation
  • 3:00 PM - Alex Touchet
  • 5:30 PM - Hotline
  • 8:00 PM - Rusty Metoyer & Zydeco Krush
  • 10:30 PM - Keith Frank and The Soileau Zydeco Band

Sunday, June 11:

  • 10:30 AM - Leroy Thomas and the Zydeco Roadrunners
  • 11:00 AM - Gerald Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco (at Cook-Off Stage)
  • 1:00 PM - Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band Official Site
  • 3:30 PM - Lil Nathan & The Zydeco Big Timers

Filed Under: barbecue, Opelousas Events, Opelousas News
Categories: Acadiana News, Lifestyle, Local News
