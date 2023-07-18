Shooting Near I-49 Leaves One Dead, Two Injured in Opelousas, Louisiana

OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - The St. Landry Sheriff's Office has confirmed they are investigating a deadly shooting in the Opelousas area late Sunday night.

Just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, the sheriff's office was made aware of the incident and began investigating. While there are few details at this time, what the sheriff's office has confirmed is that the shooting took place near Scattered Acres Road and I-49 South.

Three victims all in the same vehicle were shot by an unknown suspect. Two of the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The third victim, Malik A. White, 21, of Opelousas, was transported to a local hospital but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Vehicle KATC Photo loading...

The case is still under investigation and there are no other details at this time.

If you have any information on this crime, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477 or **TIPS. All calls are anonymous and you will receive a $2,500 cash reward for an arrest in this case.

