OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - A winning Powerball ticket sold in south Louisiana has gone unclaimed since October, and time is running out to claim it.

According to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, the prize was won after a drawing on October 9, 2023. It was purchased at a Piggly Wiggly on Highway 182 in Opelousas, but the time to claim that prize is drawing to a close.

If it isn't claimed by April 6, 2024, the prize will be lost for good.

“We look forward to the winner coming forward to claim this prize. In the meantime, the individual should treat the ticket as cash,” Lottery President Rose Hudson said in a statement on Monday. “It is also a good idea to sign the back of the ticket for security purposes.”

The winning numbers for the October 9 Powerball drawing were 16-34-46-55-67, and the Powerball number was 14. The winning ticket, according to Powerball rules, had to have matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn and the red Powerball number in order to win $50,000.

Winners of the Lottery’s draw-style games must claim their prize within 180 days of the drawing, the Louisiana Lottery Corporation explained. Once prizes have passed their redemption deadlines, they are deposited into the Lottery’s unclaimed prize fund, which is returned to players in the form of increased payouts on instant-win games and player promotions.

"The holder of the winning ticket has until 5 p.m. on the date of expiration to claim their prize, subject to the Lottery’s hours of operation," the Louisiana Lottery said. "In this case, the winner must claim their prize by close of business on Friday, April 5 due to April 6 falling on a weekend. Winnings are subject to applicable federal and state tax withholdings. Powerball prizes greater than $5,000 must be claimed at one of the Lottery’s five regional offices located throughout the state or at Lottery headquarters in Baton Rouge by presenting the original printed ticket."

Why Play the Powerball?

In games of chance like the Powerball and MegaMillions, the odds are rarely ever in your favor.

Still, people are drawn to playing these games for several reasons, primarily driven by the allure of the massive jackpot prizes and the excitement of the possibility of a life-changing windfall. The Powerball lottery often offers staggering, multimillion-dollar jackpots, creating a sense of fantasy and hope for financial freedom.

The dream of instant wealth and the ability to fulfill lifelong aspirations motivate individuals to participate, even though the odds of winning are extremely low.

The relatively low cost of purchasing a Powerball ticket, coupled with the simplicity of the game, contributes to its widespread appeal. For just a few dollars, players can indulge in the anticipation of winning a prize that goes beyond the scope of typical earnings. The act of playing itself can be a form of entertainment and a brief escape into a world of possibilities.

Plus, for some, there's always the possibility of becoming famous. Media coverage of jackpot winners and the shared experience of participating in a widely recognized lottery contribute to the communal excitement surrounding Powerball. The phenomenon becomes a cultural event, with friends, family, and colleagues often engaging in collective ticket purchases during periods of particularly high jackpot amounts.

In essence, the appeal of playing Powerball lies in the combination of the dream of wealth, affordability, and the shared excitement of participating in a widely recognized and publicized lottery.