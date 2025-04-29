(KPEL) - In Texas, BBQ is King.

But, who is the King of BBQ in Texas?

According to the folks at dallasites101.com, you can find the best BBQ joint in Texas in Fort Worth.

Best BBQ In Texas

Texas BBQ is known around the world for being the best of the best.

BBQ in Texas is a serious deal for many different reasons.

Barbecue is tied to Texas' history, identity, and culture in a way that goes way beyond just food.

From backyard cookouts to church fundraisers to long lines at legendary smokehouses, Texas BBQ is about gathering people and community.

If it sounds like we're making a bigger deal out of BBQ than we should, trust us, we're not.

Each area in Texas also has different methods of BBQ.

Central Texas is all about dry-rubbed brisket, East Texas BBQ focuses on saucy and tender meat, in West Texas it's open-pit BBQ, and South Texas stays true to a barbacoa tradition.

BBQ Brisket

With BBQ being so important in Texas, and with so many incredible BBQ joints throughout The Lone Star State, is it even possible to name the best BBQ restaurant in Texas?

It is possible, and it's happened.

Dallasites101.com has chosen what they're calling "The Number 1 BBQ Joint In Texas".

That #1 best BBQ joint in Texas?

Goldee's BBQ located in Fort Worth, Texas.

Goldee's BBQ Fort Worth Texas

From dallassites101.com -

"Goldee’s BBQ opened in early 2020 when a few young pit masters from some of the best BBQ spots in Texas decided to join forces!

Goldee’s is located on the outskirts of Fort Worth in the most unassuming building! But don’t let their space fool you, inside some of the best BBQ you���ve ever had awaits!"

Goldee's BBQ, located at 4645 Dick Price Rd, Fort Worth, Texas has won the honor of being called the best BBQ in Texas more than once since opening in 2020.

At Goldee's BBQ, you'll find mouth watering brisket, pork ribs, pork belly, turkey, and sausage.

While Goldee's meats are the crowning jewel, their sides are legendary as well.

From dallasites.com -

"While the meats are incredible enough on their own, the sides are just as good! We loved the potato salad, cheesy grits, kennedale casserole and their homemade bread!"

If you want to get in on Goldee's BBQ, you'll need to pay attention because it's a little tricky but worth the effort.

Goldee's BBQ is only open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11am until 3pm, or until they sell out.

And, sell out they do which why lines start forming as early as 8am.

Congrats to the crew at Goldee's BBQ in Fort Worth for being called "The Best BBQ In Texas"!

Find out more about Goldee's BBQ at goldeesbbq.com and on their Facebook page.

You can read more about Goldee's BBQ over at dallasites.com.