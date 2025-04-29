HOUSTON, Texas (KPEL News) — If you're a Texas parent who likes to keep a few bottles of apple juice handy for the kids, you’ll want to check your pantry—and fast.

Martinelli’s, a brand trusted by families across the country, has issued a voluntary recall after concerns that some of its 10-ounce glass bottles may be contaminated with patulin, a toxin linked to moldy fruit.

What Texas Families Need to Know

According to ABC News, the recall was first initiated in March, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially classified it as a Class II recall just days ago. That means the affected product could cause temporary health problems—like nausea or vomiting—but the risk of serious injury is considered low.

The important part for Texas families? The recalled bottles were distributed in 28 states, and yes, Texas is one of them, according to the FDA Enforcement Report.

What Exactly Is Patulin?

Patulin is a naturally occurring toxin created when mold grows on apples and other fruits. While low levels might not be a huge threat, kids are especially vulnerable, and higher exposure could lead to stomach issues and longer-term health concerns.

This isn’t a reason to panic, but it is a reason to be proactive—especially since apple juice is a household staple for so many Texas families.

Which Bottles Are Affected?

The recall applies specifically to Martinelli’s 10-ounce apple juice bottles with a Best By date of December 5, 2026. If you spot one of those bottles in your home, it’s safest to toss it or contact Martinelli’s for a refund.

Martinelli’s has been quick to issue a voluntary recall, which is the right move here. But with how popular the brand is across Texas—from big cities like Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio to small-town grocery stores—it’s worth double-checking your kitchen.

Why This Matters for Texas Families

With food safety concerns rising, staying informed about recalls like this one helps Texas parents make the right call for their families. Even a trusted brand can run into issues, and being a smart, cautious shopper has never been more important.

Check your shelves, double-check those expiration dates, and when in doubt, better to be safe than sorry.