Louisiana Butcher Shop Named One of the Best in U.S. by USA Today

Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - The folks over at USA Today have named what they say are the 10 "Best Butcher Shops in the U.S." and there's one on the list that will probably sound very familiar to people in Lafayette and Acadiana.

From Texas to Virginia, from Florida to Illinois, USA Today has highlighted 10 amazing butcher shops across America, and Louisiana has made the list.

Let's take a look at the beloved Lafayette, Louisiana butcher shop, which is so much more than just a butcher shop, that is being proclaimed as one of the best in the country.

Best Butcher Shops In America

10best.usatoday.com have scoured cities big and small across America in an attempt to find the 10 absolute best butcher shops in the U.S.

Eventually through research, they compiled their list of the best of the best.

From 10best.usatoday.com -

Independent butchers know their products inside and out, and they can offer you expert advice and ideas on what you can make with your proteins. They also source their meat from local farms and ranches, which means you get to enjoy the variety and freshness of cuts that can often be made to order.

According to USA Today, the following have made the top 10 list of "The Best Butcher Shops in the US for Quality Meat".

1. John Mull's Meats: Las Vegas, Nevada

2. The Organic Butcher of McLean: McLean, Virginia

3. Bolyard's Meat & Provisions: Maplewood, Missouri

4. Snow's Fine Meats & Provisions: Abingdom, Virginia

5. B & W Meat Company: Houston, Texas

6. Publican Quality Meats: Chicago, Illinois

7. Halteman Family Meats: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

8. Beast and Cleaver: Seattle, Washington

9. The Butcher & The Bar: Boynton Beach, Florida

Rounding out USA Today's Top 10 list of the "Best Butcher Shops in the US" is a fantastic neighborhood store and butcher shop you'll find right here in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Lafayette's Little Verons Named One Of The Best Butcher Shops In US

Little Verons, located at 403 Rena Drive, Lafayette, is a family owned neighborhood store, butcher shop, and deli owned and operated by Cathy and Ricky Veron.

The current location of Little Verons on Rena Drive opened in 2003.

At Little Verons, you'll find pretty much everything you could possibly want, and then some.

Little Verons has a deli counter with ready-made meals, grocery and pantry items, wine, beer, and liquor, hot food items, and of course, you'll find the amazing meat department.

Not just an amazing butcher department, but a butcher department recognized as one of the 10 best in America.

From 10best.usatoday.com -

The butcher counter at Little Verons is famed for its meatloaf, stuffed pork chops, and especially its veal meatballs, which can sell out a week in advance. This family business in Lafayette, Louisiana, is highly noted for its Cajun cooking and has been serving the faithful for more than half a century.

Congrats to Little Verons on being named one of the best butcher shops in America!

You can read more over at 10best.usatoday.com.