The multi-state lottery game Powerball held its Wednesday drawing last night. And while the excitement around last night's drawing was considerably less than the excitement and anticipation that surrounded Saturday's drawing in that same game for more than $1.3 billion there were still 34.2 million reasons to be excited about the game.

I am guessing you picked up on the "34.2 million reasons" as the amount of money that could have been won playing Powerball for the Wednesday, April 10, 2024, drawing in that game. Yes, the top prize was just over $34 million, and here is the way that drawing played out last night.

If you were unable to watch the drawing, here is how the balls bounded out of the hopper. The winning numbers were:

06 07 12 24 36 Powerball 15 Power Play x2

Please verify your numbers at the Official Powerball website or the Official Texas Lottery website. Powerball game officials tell us that no ticket sold across the game's footprint matched all the numbers needed to claim the top prize of more than $34 million. But we can confirm the largest prize in Wednesday's drawing belongs to a Texas-sold Powerball ticket.

Texas-Sold Powerball Ticket Wins Game's Top Prize Wednesday Night

Yes, the top prize awarded in the April 10, 2024, Powerball drawing was a prize of $2 million. A ticket sold in Texas matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball. By rule, that ticket is worth $1,000,000. But since the player who purchased the ticked opted-in for Power Play that $1,000,000 prize is doubled to $2,000,000.

Where Was the $1,000,000 Texas Powerball Winner Sold?

The Texas Lottery has confirmed via its "Big Wins" page via the Texas Lottery Website that the 2 million dollar Powerball winner was sold in the state capital of Austin, Texas. The winner was purchased at C Mart on Village Center Drive. And, since you're wondering, it was a quick pick.

Meanwhile, both the Powerball and the Mega Millions jackpots will continue to climb. On Saturday the Powerball jackpot will be an estimated annuitized $46 million or $21.5 million for the lump sum payout. While Mega Millions will offer an estimated top prize of $120 million or $55.8 million for the lump sum payout in that game.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday at 10 p.m. CDT and the next Powerball drawing is Saturday at 10 p.m. CDT. Remember if you choose to play spend only what you can afford to lose. Lottery games are not sure things and most players lose the money they spend. If you have a gambling problem help is available It's free for you to call 1-800- GAMBLER. Good Luck.