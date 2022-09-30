Everything Must Go at Baton Rouge Ralph & Kacoo’s

You've heard the phrase "Everything Must Go!" when businesses are closing down and they are having their "final" sale, right? Well, Ralph & Kacoo's in Baton Rouge will take it one step further.

According to Kirin Chawla's website, Unfiltered with Kirin, everything at Ralph & Kacoo's in Baton Rouge will be auctioned off this weekend. If it can be removed from the restaurant without the roof caving in, it's going to be sold!

Well, maybe the auction isn't that extreme, but the website does say that if an item doesn't "impact the structure", it will be on the auction block.

Ralph & Kacoo's opened its first restaurant in New Roads back in the late 60s, and then in the 1980s, the family opened the current location on Bluebonnet in Baton Rouge.

So why is everything at Ralph & Kacoo's being auctioned? Progress, my friends; progress!

It appears that the restaurant was "bought out" by the State of Louisiana to help make room for Baton Rouge's expanding Health District.

So, what's left inside the building that is going to be auctioned? Tables, kitchen equipment, chairs, kitchen equipment, booths, kitchen equipment, kitchen equipment, light fixtures, kitchen equipment, mirrors, kitchen equipment, and other restaurant decor and equipment.

Did we mention kitchen equipment?

Judging from the pictures on the J&W Auction House Estate Sales website, there's LOTS of kitchen equipment up for grabs.

How much did the state give the Ralph & Kacoo owners for its restaurant and property? "Fair Market Value", according to the story.

The photos that once hung on the walls, mirrors, the huge marlin, the "stuffed" alligator, ceiling tiles, the rocks in front of the building, a piano - EVERYTHING that doesn't affect the structure will be auctioned.

When?

This Saturday, October 1st, 2022 at 10 am.

You can find more details on the J&W Auction website.

Keep scrolling for more photos off items to be auctioned.

