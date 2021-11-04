2021 Holiday Auction: Bids Start at 60% Off Retail Value

The 2021 Holiday Auction, presented by Lafayette Shooters, is chock full of great deals with bids starting at 60% off the retail price. The auction will begin on November 8th, and you can bid online at the Seize the Deal website.

This auction consists of goods and services from companies right here in Acadiana, including B&M Auto Sound and 4X4, Ecoview Windows and Doors, Superior Garage Doors, Gerami's Rug Gallery, John Wayne Body and Paint, and Lafayette Shooters!

WHAT ITEMS WILL BE AVAILABLE?

Jewelry, flooring, garage doors, windows, termite treatment, ceramic coating for your vehicle, bodywork for your vehicle, drinking water delivery packages, bedding, appliances, hunting and outdoor supplies from Lafayette Shooters - the list is long and broad!

LAFAYETTE SHOOTERS

Lafayette Shooters is a locally owned family-operated business that has been serving the South Louisiana, Acadiana area since 1967. They strive to carry high-quality products for the most discerning sportsman and gun enthusiasts while also providing outstanding customer service before and after the sale.

LUXURY LIMO OF LAFAYETTE

What better way to add to your special day than with a 5-hour rental of Luxury Limo of Lafayette's brand new gorgeous pearl white Wedding Trolley that seats up to 30 people!

Perfect for the bride and groom to arrive in style to their rehearsal dinner, reception and wedding service. There's even an outdoor back balcony for the picturesque backdrop for memories that will last a lifetime.

Luxury Limo of Lafayette is offering this 5-hour rental of the picturesque White Wedding Trolley for up to 30 people.

B&M SOUND & 4X4

How about a new audio system for your car (or maybe as a gift)? B&M Sound & 4X4 is offering up gift certificates with bids beginning at 60% off of the retail value!

B&M Auto Sound & 4x4 is a full-service customization company working on trucks, cars, recreational vehicles and much more. If you can dream it, they can customize it. B&M's design team is here to talk you through the process and offer free estimates on all projects. Know someone with a 4x4 that would love an upgrade? B&M Auto Sound and 4X4 has the products and expertise to get it done, and the Holiday Auction will help save you money!

This $800 gift certificate is valid toward any parts purchases from B&M Auto Sound.

ACADIANA GARAGE DOORS

Maybe you are looking to spruce up your home with a fashionable, functional garage door from Acadiana Garage Doors.

For more than 20 years, Acadiana Garage Doors has been the local leader in garage doors for Acadiana and the surrounding area! Carriage House doors are the top-of-the-line in garage doors.

Click here to bid on a $2,000 Toward a Carriage House Garage Door From Acadiana Garage Doors.

A-BRYAN'S JEWELERS

Not sure what to get for that special someone this holiday season? Whether it's a significant other, family member or friend, A-Bryan's Jewelers is the place to shop for that perfect holiday gift!

A-Bryan's Jewelers is a full-service jewelry store featuring a large selection of fine jewelry, including diamonds and gemstones set in silver, gold or platinum. Come in today and find a beautiful piece for yourself or someone you love!

This $1,500 gift certificate from A-Bryan's Jewelers is valid toward jewelry purchases only.

Lafayette Shooters is offering a Pro Defiant Hoyt Bow in Real Tree Xtra Camo (#60)!

NANO CERAMIC PROTECT SOUTH

Nano Ceramic Protect® is a wide range of exclusive car-care products for the protection and maintenance of vehicles. It all starts from the protection of paint to details such as upholstery, rims and car windows and enhances the nice, shiny look of the vehicle for a long time.

The Nano Ceramic Protect coating permanently protects the vehicles from the harmful effects of external factors, negatively affecting the condition and look of the car paintwork.

Nano Ceramic Protect South is offering a $2,000 gift certificate good towards Nano Ceramic Protect goods and services, with the bid starting at $800!

CTI OF ACADIANA

CTI of Acadiana's concrete resurfacing and staining services is a wonderful way to make your home or business more attractive. With more than 20 years of customer service experience, their talented team knows how to take care of you and your property.

With durable, affordable, beautiful materials and years of experience, CTI can beautify your property for years of enjoyment.

This $1,000 gift certificate from CTI of Acadiana can be used toward concrete grinding, concrete polishing, concrete staining, concrete resurfacing or epoxy flooring.

Hurry to the Seize the Deal website to check out all of the great items on the auction block, this auction ends at 7pm on Friday, November 12, 2021. DON'T MISS OUT!

