Today’s Deal: Outback Steakhouse @ 50% Off

When you can find a half-priced deal, YOU NEED TO SEIZE IT!

And that's exactly what the Seize the Deal website allows you to do: take advantage of great deals!

This week's featured deal involves delicious fare from Down Under: Outback Steakhouse!

Outback Steakhouse is offering up $20 gift certificates for only $10 - a 50% savings! But, there is only a limited number available, so you need to act now.

Outback's Australian-inspired menu tempts you with signature dishes like their Bloomin' Onion, Coconut Shrimp and, of course, their Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie.

The steaks at Outback are succulent, from their tender and juicy Victoria's Filet Mignon to the well-marbled Ribeye. The newest addition is the melt-in-your-mouth Sugar Steak (available for a limited time): beef tenderloin, marinated with brown sugar, honey, garlic and signature spices for Asian-inspired flavor.

And don't even get me started on their new Tasmanian Chili (made with Filet Mignon!). So very good!

These deals sell out quickly, so you need to head over to Seize the Deal's website to snap them up.

Enjoy!

