Save 50% at Acadiana Lane’s Action Alley Arcade

Beginning on Friday, July 29, at 6am, $50 gift certificates to Acadiana Lane's Action Alley Arcade will go on sale for only $25, while supplies last.

While mom and dad are enjoying bowling, the kids can go crazy with a $50 gift card in Acadiana Lanes' Action Alley, Lafayette's premiere arcade.

You'll find Lafayette's largest selection of new arcade games all in one place at Acadiana Lanes, with over 50 games available. Here's how to save 50%.

Great game show-themed arcade games like Deal or No Deal and Wheel of Fortune, movie franchise-themed games like Batman and Jurassic Park, and classic arcade games like Ice Ball (skee ball) and Whack-A-Clown, there's something for everyone at Acadiana Lanes' Action Alley.

Here's how it works: on Friday, July 29th, at 6am, head over to the Seize the Deal website. Click on the drop-down menu and find "Lafayette". Then you'll see the link to click to purchase your $50 Action Alley gift certificates for only $25!

The certificates are also good for the Spin Zone Bumper Cars.

As you play and rack up points on the arcade games, you'll also be racking up reward points to redeem in Acadiana Lanes' Prize Palace.

Games like the NBA Basketball arcade game, the Terminator game, MOTO GP (where you sit on a motorcycle and "ride" around the track), the Monopoly game, a couple of "Claw" games, and one of my favorites: Space Invaders.

This isn't your cranky uncle's Space Invaders: this is a jumbo-screen Space Invaders, where you sit in the laser cannon cockpit and shoot the aliens invading your territory as they attempt to take out your laser cannons.

It's the same principle as the old Atari game and the console game, but it's on a huge screen and you aim your laser cannon at the invaders on the screen. Challenging!

