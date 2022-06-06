Dave & Buster’s Negotiating New Lafayette Location

Believe it or not, Dave & Buster's is reportedly in negotiations to open a new location right here in Lafayette.

Dave & Buster's Lafayette, La Location

According to theadvocate.com, Dave & Buster's is currently in the negotiation phase of opening a new location in Lafayette.

Reportedly, Dave & Buster's filed a permit for the property last week with Lafayette Consolidated Government.

As of now, Dave & Buster's only has one Louisiana location on Poydras Street in New Orleans.

Lafayette would, and could be the company's second location.

From theadvocate.com -

"The property in question is owned by the Boustany family, records show. Other properties nearby are believed to be under contract to be sold and all of it could be under contract by the end of the year, a source told The Acadiana Advocate."

Where Will Dave & Buster's Be In Lafayette?

The property mentioned above as being owned by the Boustany family is the area shown above.

According to The Advocate, the permit for property filed will LCG last week by Dave & Buster's is for 201 Spring Farm Rd in Lafayette.

Dave & Buster's currently has 142 locations throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico and has announced they plan to add another 200 locations throughout North America.

Dave & Buster's Menu

Dave & Buster's menu includes items like burgers, steaks, pasta, seafood, chicken, and more. They also feature a full bar and of course, an amazing arcade geared towards adults.

From Wikipedia.com -

"Dave & Buster's is more targeted towards an adult clientele than most location-based entertainment in general, with all guests under 21 required to be accompanied by a guardian and only allowed in until 10 p.m."

