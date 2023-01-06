It's official!

Dave & Buster's is coming to Lafayette.

KTDY reported that Dave & Buster's was in the negotiation phases of opening a new location in Lafayette back on June 6, 2022.

According to land reports that were published today, Friday, January 6, 2023, Dave & Buster's has officially purchased the 5 acres of land at 201 Spring Farm Road.

It is being reported that the 5 acres of land in the Ambassador Town Center cost the entertainment business $3,066,624.

This will be the second location of Dave & Buster's in Louisiana, with the first location and only location on Poydras Street in New Orleans.

Dave & Buster's is planning to open over 200 new units in North America and currently has 150 locations already opened.

Dave & Buster's is the latest business that plans to open up next to Costco. A few other businesses that will be coming to the area are Jet Coffee, Jersey Mike's Subs, Kasai Steakhouse and Sushi, a new hotel, a high-end apartment complex, and a Discount Tire.

There are also negotiations in progress to get TopGolf in the Costco Center as well.

