LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - We are one month away from Dave & Buster's opening its first location in Lafayette, Louisiana, something we can all be thankful for during the holidays.

Dave & Buster's is scheduled to make its debut in the Hub City on November 27, 2023, which is the first Monday after Thanksgiving Day. The new 22,000 square-foot entertainment and restaurant hub will be located in Ambassador Town Center at 201 Spring Farm Road.

“We are thrilled to open the first Dave & Buster’s location in Lafayette,” says General Manager Jeremy Lynch. “As Lafayette's newest entertainment attraction, Dave & Buster's provides its employees a unique, fun-filled work environment, working alongside passionate teammates that are dedicated to providing a top-tier experience where guests eat, drink, play, and watch - all under one roof.”

That "top-tier experience" includes over 100 of the latest arcade games, a chef-crafted food menu, innovative drinks, and a state-of-the-art sports bar featuring a 40-foot “WOW” Wall high-definition TV screen for an "unrivaled viewing experience."

How Would You Like to Work at the New Dave & Buster's Location in Lafayette, Louisiana?

With the scheduled opening set for a month from now, workers are needed. Dave & Buster's is looking to hire 160 people including the following front and back-of-the-house positions:

Servers

Bartenders

Hosts

Line Cooks

Game Techs

and, more.

Dave & Buster's offers employees multiple benefits, which include:

Excellent Benefits: Dave & Buster's offers a comprehensive benefits package for several positions. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, and a 401k.

Dave & Buster's offers a comprehensive benefits package for several positions. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, and a 401k. Internal Promotion Opportunities: Dave & Buster's offers a High Potential Program encouraging high-performing employees to move up quickly to new positions. Over 30 percent of the brand's current management base was promoted from within the company.

Dave & Buster's offers a High Potential Program encouraging high-performing employees to move up quickly to new positions. Over 30 percent of the brand's current management base was promoted from within the company. FUN!: Dave & Buster's employees love working in an entertaining atmosphere that offers fantastic food, shows the most significant sporting events on massive television screens, and is home to the hottest new games.

If you are interested in a job, contact daveandbusters.com/careers.

There is only one other Dave & Buster's location in Louisiana: on Poydras Street in New Orleans. As reported by KPEL News earlier this year, a few other business coming to the area known as the Costco Development include:

Jet Coffee

TopGolf

Jersey Mike's Subs

Kasai Steakhouse and Sushi

A New Hotel

A High-end apartment complex

A Discount Tire

