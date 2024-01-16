Updated South Louisiana Road Closures Due to Ice, Harsh Cold Weather
As South Louisiana deals with ice and cold weather, officials are closing roads to keep residents and motorists safe.
For the latest updates, you can always check www.511la.org
Get a current list of Lafayette area road closures from Lafayette Consolidated Government here.
Beyond that, here is an updated list of information from news outlets, officials, and authorities throughout South Louisiana.
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF