LAFAYETTE, La. - (KPEL-FM) - Coin collecting is one of the oldest and most fascinating hobbies in the world. People collect coins for all kinds of reasons, from the thrill of the hunt to the love of history or even as an investment.

Currently there are 5 quarters, most from the 2000s, that are worth quite a bit more face value. In some cases, they can worth around $500 or more.

Why Coin Collecting Can Be Challenging

Determining a coin’s worth isn’t always easy. Factors like rarity, condition, demand, and mint errors all play a role, and small details can make a huge difference.

Counterfeit coins are common, especially for valuable ones. It takes knowledge and experience to tell a real coin from a reproduction or altered piece.

Coin collecting is a deep and detailed hobby. There’s always more to learn about coin collecting.

5 State Quarters Worth $500 Or More

From newsbreak.com -

In a surprising turn of events, collectors and investors are discovering that certain state quarters, originally minted between 1999 and 2008, are now fetching prices exceeding $500 each. This news is particularly significant for coin enthusiasts and those looking to capitalize on hidden gems in their pocket change.

Newsbreak.com lists 8 state quarters that worth $500 or more, and we're going to take a look at five of them.

1. 1999-S Delaware Quarter - What you're looking for with this quarter is an “S” mint mark indicating it was struck in San Francisco. This quarter has sold for close to $600.

2. 2004 Wisconsin Quarter (Extra Leaf) - This quarter is valuable because of an error. What you're looking for is an “Extra Leaf” on it. Some of these "Extra Leaf" quarters have sold for as much as $1,000.

3. 2005 Minnesota Quarter (Extra Tree) - As with the "Extra Leaf" quarter, this one has an error as well that you need to be looking for. For this 2005 Minnesota quarter you need to be looking for the "Extra Tree", meaning 2 trees minted on the quarter. Some of these quarters can fetch as much as $700.

4. 1999-S New Jersey Quarter - For this quarter, you want to look for the year 1999 and the mint letter "S".

5. 2000 South Carolina Quarter - Some of these quarters have sold for $500.

From newsbreak.com -

The 2000 South Carolina quarter, while not as widely recognized, has gained attention among collectors for its limited mintage. High-quality examples can reach values of $500 or more, making it a hidden treasure for those who pay close attention to their coin collections.

So, crack open the piggy bank and get to huntin'! Read more over at newsbreak.com.