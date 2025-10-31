If You’ve Got Some $2 Bills Stashed, They Could be Worth Thousands

If You&#8217;ve Got Some $2 Bills Stashed, They Could be Worth Thousands

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - When I was a kid, my grandparents would routinely give me multiple $2 bills for my birthday, Christmas, or just because. Unfortunately, I never held on to them very long and spent them the first chance I got.

If you've done a better job of holding on to your $2 bills, you might want to go grab them because some of them could be worth a lot of money.

What $2 Bills Are Worth A Lot Of Money?

You might think of $2 bills as rare, but there are actually millions currently in circulation.

If you’ve ever had a $2 bill tucked away in a drawer or passed one over the counter thinking it was nothing special, you might want to take another look. Some $2 bills are worth hundreds or even thousands of dollars to collectors, and you could be holding one right now.

Why $2 Bills Are So Unique

The $2 bill was first printed in 1862, but these bills were never widely circulated, making them feel rare even when they weren’t. Today, many people assume $2 bills are no longer made, but the U.S. Treasury still prints them in limited quantities.

Valuable $2 Bills To Look For

The folks over at bankrate.com have outlined which $2 bills are the ones to be on the lookout for and how much they could be worth.

From bankrate.com -

The demand for rare $2 bills means that sellers can often find buyers quickly, especially for well-preserved or unique bills. In general, older bills and bills with errors tend to sell the fastest and at the highest prices.

 

What makes some $2 bills worth more than others? Here are the ones collectors are looking for;

Red Seal Notes (1928–1963) — Older $2 bills with a red Treasury seal can sell for $100–$500 depending on condition.

Star Notes — These bills have a small star next to the serial number, indicating a rare printing replacement. Some are worth up to $1,000 or more.

1976 Bicentennial Series — Most are only worth face value, but uncirculated or misprinted versions can bring in $20–$50 or more.

Low or Fancy Serial Numbers — Bills with repeating, sequential, or palindromic numbers are favorites among collectors and can command premium prices.

Before spending any $2 bill, check the date, seal color, and serial number.

Read more at bankrate.com.

