U.S. Coins And Bills Worth More Than Their Face Value [VIDEOS]

Believe it or not, your pocket change, can be worth some substantial money. If you have some extra change around the house or in your wallet, you might want to get out. Take another look at your loose change and notes before you pass it on to a cashier.

There are thousands of coins and bills in circulation fetching far more than their face value because of errors that occurred when they were made at the U.S. Mint. For example, there are 1972 pennies out there that have been doubled died. It's said to have been one of the most common minting errors.

How do you know if you have one? The image of Abraham Lincoln is misaligned and the lettering is blurry or fuzzy. See if you have one or next time you get a penny to take a closer look because these one-cent pieces are worth up to $500 each! If you have a two-dollar bill with red ink, it's worth some major dough.

Take a good look at your dollar bills while you're at it. Mistakes by the U.S. Mint, like serial numbers that don't match can be worth a lot of money. If you have a nickel that has a chipped edge or any U.S. bill with a red or blue seal instead of a green one, may be worth some money.

After watching the following videos below, you may never look at money the same. I know I won't!