LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Schools are out across Acadiana on Wednesday as heavy rain and flash flooding threaten roadways throughout the region. But with rain persisting through the day and for the remainder of the week, districts are weighing whether or not to stay closed.

Students who are out of school are currently shifted to remote assignments, allowing them to continue to wrap up the school year without missing vital days. That could continue into Thursday, depending on the remaining flooding.

As of this writing, only one school system has decided to remain closed on Thursday. Other districts will be making the call one way or the other later Wednesday morning.

Who Is Closing on Thursday?

The St. Landry Parish School System announced on Tuesday that school would be out on Wednesday and Thursday. So far, it is the only school system that has confirmed a closure for Thursday.

Other local districts, including Lafayette, Acadia, St. Landry, St. Martin, and Vermilion, will make determinations later on Wednesday.

Here are the school closures that have been announced so far, which local school districts are still weighing their options, and which ones will remain open.

School Closures

Lafayette Parish

• All Lafayette Parish School System students will transition to remote learning on Wednesday, May 7, due to the threat of flooding rains. Students must complete and turn in all assigned work upon returning to school or be marked absent. A decision about school on Thursday, May 8, will be announced by 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Updates will be shared through the JCampus messaging system, LPSS social media, and www.lpssonline.com.

• Due to the predicted inclement weather and possible flooding, Lafayette Christian Academy will be closed on Wednesday, May 7.

• The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will transition to remote campus operations on Wednesday, May 7, in anticipation of significant rainfall and possible flooding in the area. Wednesday is a study day during finals week, so classes and tests should be unaffected for students. Employees should prepare for remote work by bringing home necessary equipment. Cypress Lake Dining Hall and Starbucks will be open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday. All other dining establishments will be closed. On-campus operations will resume and finals will be held as planned on Thursday, May 8. The University will continue to monitor weather and road conditions. Any changes for Thursday will be announced by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7.

Acadia Parish

• Acadia Parish School System will be closed Wednesday, May 7, 2025, due to forecast of potential flooding overnight and during the early morning hours. This decision is being made with student and staff safety as the priority due to the possibility of hazardous road conditions which would possibly make travel dangerous. Schools will be sending learning packets home with students at dismissal today. Parents please ensure that your students follow the recommendations on how to complete the packets during the closure. If conditions permit, school and district administrative teams will inspect campuses to assess the conditions of our campuses on Wednesday afternoon. We will also continue monitoring weather forecasts and road conditions to make a decision about the safe return of students and staff for Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Evangeline Parish

• In communication with our local 911/Office of Emergency Preparedness (OEP) and based upon the most recent National Weather Service (NWS) forecast, indicating the likelihood of extremely strong thunderstorms and the potential for dangerous flooding conditions on Wednesday (5-7-2025), the Evangeline Parish School District, all campuses and district offices, will be closed on 5-7-2025. The safety of our students and employees remains our top priority. We will participate in virtual or remote learning during our closure. A decision regarding Thursday (5/8/2025) will be made by tomorrow afternoon (5-7-2025). Everyone is encouraged to take appropriate precautions to remain safe and adhere to guidance from emergency responders. Check local/regional media outlets, EPSB’s website, and our social media platform for updates.

Iberia Parish

• Due to the forecast for rapid rainfall and potential flooding in our area, all schools in Iberia Parish will be closed Wednesday, May 7, 2025, for the safety of our students and staff. To ensure learning continues during this closure, teachers are preparing remote learning assignments. These assignments will be share via Google Classroom and/or provided as written assignments for those who need them. All assignments are required and will need to be submitted to teachers upon returning to school.

• Acadiana Christian School in New Iberia will be closed Wednesday for potential flooding. We will decide about Thursday sometime tomorrow. Please add us to the school closure list.

St. Landry Parish

• Due to forecasted flash flooding, all schools and administrative offices will be closed on Wednesday, May 7th, and Thursday, May 8th. Lesson content will be delivered remotely through Google Classroom or written assignments. Completed assignments will serve as attendance documentation.

• With expected severe rain to impact the greater south Louisiana area, LSU Eunice will close campus on Wednesday, May 7 out of caution for our entire campus community. All in-person final examinations that are scheduled for Wednesday, May 7 will be rescheduled for Saturday, May 10. Final examination time and location on Saturday, May 10 will be the same as the scheduled Wednesday, May 7 date. Questions regarding the final examination should be directed towards the instructor. LSU Eunice will continue to monitor weather forecasts and road conditions. Any updates will be on www.lsue.edu and LSUE social media platforms, as well as LSUE student, staff, and faculty e-mail.

St. Martin Parish

• Due to the latest update from the National Weather Service and the threat of potential flooding, all St. Martin Parish schools will be closed on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Students are expected to work remotely using Chromebooks or class packets. All assigned work must be completed to ensure proper documentation for both academic progress and attendance credit. Any updates regarding closures beyond Wednesday will be communicated as necessary. Please follow local news outlets or the district’s social media pages for the latest updates and emergency information.

St. Mary Parish

• Due to forecasted extended rainfall and the potential for flash flooding in low-lying areas, St. Mary Parish Public Schools will not be in session on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. This decision was made with a strong commitment to the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff. Many of our students rely on bus transportation that may be affected by road conditions, and numerous employees and families reside in areas projected to experience hazardous weather. Ensuring that no one is placed at unnecessary risk is central to our planning in situations like this.

Evening events scheduled for Tuesday, May 6, 2025, will continue as planned, unless conditions change. Further updates will be provided as needed.

Students in grades 9–12 will engage in remote learning on Wednesday, May 7. This will allow them to complete or make up assignments under the guidance of their teachers, minimizing disruption to Carnegie credit instructional time while staying safe at home.

We strongly encourage parents and guardians to stay informed by following the school district’s official social media channels and local news outlets for updates regarding weather conditions and school operations.

Vermilion Parish

• After consultation with the National Weather Service, a strong line of storms during the overnight and well into Wednesday morning is expected to cause heavy rains and potential flooding in our area. VERMILION PARISH SCHOOLS WILL IMPLEMENT A VIRTUAL DAY OF LEARNING and all schools and central office buildings will be closed on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Thank you in advance for your support in this decision.

• Vermilion Charter Academy will be closed May 7 due to heavy rain.