Acadiana Flooding Impacts Roads; Check Closures in Real Time

While no major road closures have been reported within Lafayette city limits so far, officials are urging drivers to use caution and check road conditions before traveling.

Lafayette Consolidated Government has made a real-time road closure map available to the public at lafayettela.gov/roadclosures.

They are also asking residents to limit travel to essential trips only and to avoid standing water on roads.

"Flash flooding can change road conditions in minutes," said Jamie Boudreaux, Chief Communications Officer for LCG. "Staying informed and avoiding flooded areas can save lives."

Flooded Areas Across Acadiana

Outside of Lafayette, reports of flooded roads continue to surface:

St. Martin Parish: ** All roadways reopened to traffic **.

Drivers have reported temporary closures, with some roads reopening as water levels recede. Sunset, Lawtell, Church Point: Residents reported flooded driveways, blocked roads, and power outages.

Additional Updates from Meteorologists

KATC’s Daniel Phillips says much of the area has already seen 4–8 inches of rain, with isolated spots near Beauregard reaching 10 inches.

More rain is expected into the early afternoon.

“The Vermilion River gauge at Surrey Street jumped by two feet this morning, but the crest forecast remains manageable at 12.5 feet,” Phillips shared.

Though this system hasn’t brought flooding on par with storms earlier this spring, many areas are still affected.

With schools out today, traffic may be lighter—but that doesn't mean safer. Floodwaters continue to move through the area quickly, and conditions may worsen with more rain expected.

Important Safety Reminders:

Never drive through standing water. Turn around, don’t drown.

Turn around, don’t drown. Call 911 for emergencies, 311 for LCG service issues, or 211 for community resources.

for emergencies, for LCG service issues, or for community resources. Stay connected with local weather updates and emergency alerts.

For live updates, visit lafayettela.gov/roadclosures.

