Claire's filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday, potentially closing all 1,326 U.S. stores, including four in Acadiana

Local stores affected: Acadiana Mall (Lafayette), Walmart Supercenters in Carencro, Broussard, and Opelousas

Going-out-of-business sales begin Friday and continue through October 21, 2024

The company blames increased competition, changing consumer habits, and a shift from physical retail stores

This marks Claire's second bankruptcy filing, following previous Chapter 11 proceedings in recent years

Claire's Files Bankruptcy: Four Acadiana Mall Stores Could Close

Popular teen jewelry retailer enters second bankruptcy, threatening local jobs and shopping options across Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — A popular teen and tween accessory retailer with several locations in the area is facing financial trouble and the possibility of major store closures.

Claire's Holdings LLC, which operates Clare's locations throughout the country, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Wednesday, putting four Acadiana locations at risk of permanent closure. According to the company's 206-page bankruptcy filing, stores in Lafayette's Acadiana Mall and Walmart Supercenters in Carencro, Broussard, and Opelousas are among 1,326 locations nationwide that could close permanently.

The bankruptcy filing represents the second time Claire's has sought court protection, signaling deeper financial troubles for the mall staple that has served generations of young shoppers in Louisiana.

What Acadiana Families Need to Know

For parents and teens across Lafayette Parish, Claire's closure would eliminate a go-to destination for affordable jewelry, hair accessories, and trendy items popular with middle and high school students. The retailer has been a fixture in Acadiana shopping centers for years, offering ear-piercing services alongside its signature low-cost accessories.

The four affected Acadiana locations employ local residents and serve families throughout the region. Store employees have not received official notice about specific closure dates, though going-out-of-business sales are scheduled to begin Friday across all Claire's locations.

Company Cites Multiple Economic Pressures

Claire's blamed several factors for its financial difficulties in the bankruptcy filing, including "increased competition, consumer spending trends, and the ongoing shift away from brick-and-mortar retail, in combination with our current debt obligations and macroeconomic factors."

The company's statement reflects broader challenges facing traditional retail stores, particularly those dependent on mall foot traffic. Shopping habits have shifted significantly toward online purchases, while economic pressures have affected discretionary spending on non-essential items like accessories and jewelry.

It's part of a larger trend of massive numbers of store closures around the country, as changing shopping habits and economic uncertainty lead to a "retail apocalypse."

Louisiana Stores Beyond Acadiana Also Affected

The bankruptcy filing puts Claire's locations throughout Louisiana at risk. According to company documents, additional stores in Shreveport, Bossier City, Gonzales, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, Hammond, Houma, New Orleans, and Monroe face potential closure.

The retailer had already identified 18 stores for closure last month, though none were located in Louisiana. The current bankruptcy filing expands the potential closure list to include all remaining U.S. locations.

Timeline and Shopping Opportunities

Going-out-of-business sales will begin Friday at all Claire's locations and continue until as late as October 21, 2024. These sales typically offer significant discounts on remaining inventory, providing final opportunities for customers to purchase items at reduced prices.

Customers with Claire's gift cards or store credit should use them quickly, as bankruptcy proceedings often affect the company's ability to honor such obligations. Those with recent purchases may also want to review return policies, which could change during the bankruptcy process.

What Happens Next for Acadiana Locations

Claire's has announced it will use the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process to "maximize the value of its business," suggesting the company hopes to find a buyer for all or part of its operations. If a buyer emerges, some locations could remain open under new ownership or management.

However, if no buyer is found, all Claire's stores would close permanently, ending decades of service to Acadiana families. The company has not provided specific timelines for potential closures beyond the going-out-of-business sale dates.

Local shopping centers, particularly Acadiana Mall, would need to find new tenants to fill the retail space left vacant by Claire's departure. The closure could also impact other businesses that benefit from foot traffic generated by the jewelry store's young customer base.

