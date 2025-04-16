In my travels across the Lone Star State from Abilene to Dallas and Dalhart down to Brownsville I have learned a few things about those of us who refer to ourselves as "Texans". I have learned we are a very proud people.

We are a hard-working people. We are a very giving people. And at the first sign of any major social upheaval we will race to the H-E-B or other local store and buy as much toilet paper as we can fit in our carts.

I really don't know why Texans and most Americans for that matter suddenly feel the need to secure their between-the-cheeks hygiene at the first sign of a hurricane, snowstorm, political insurrection, or unexpected Dallas Cowboys victory on Sunday. Why do we panic-buy when it comes to toilet paper?

Is There Going to be a Toilet Paper Shortage in Texas?

I am not clairvoyant but I can tell you there really shouldn't be. At least there shouldn't be because of what we are about to tell you about.

Of all the personal "hygiene" products there are on the market today I would suppose that most people are most loyal to a particular brand of toilet tissue. When we need bathroom tissue we are in a "very personal" space, so it's natural we'd want to have the comfort of knowing we are employing a "trusted friend" to keep us clean.

The makers of our backside wiping paper don't want us to think about the real reason we need toilet tissue. They like to fool us with cute bears and bear families. Or maybe slightly perverted-looking grocery store clerks who can't stop squeezing the stuff.

In order to sell toilet tissue you have to preach "gentleness and cleanliness". I guess that's why there is no toilet tissue in the "Brawny" line of products. But we digress, you're here to see if you're about to have to make a change from your favorite brand of toilet tissue, aren't you?

What Brand of Toilet Paper has Filed for Bankruptcy?

The name Royal Paper might not be a household name to you right off the bat, but I bet you know at least some of the products they make. Are you familiar with Super Soft, Earth First, and Eco First brands of toilet tissue? That's Royal Paper.

You can find those brands in your Texas locations of Aldi, Trader Joe's, Kroger, and other stores but there could be some major changes coming to the toilet paper aisle. Royal Paper has filed for bankruptcy protection. The company plans to sell its assets to Sofidel America Corp.

A company spokesperson suggested in comments to the media that the imminent sale of Royal Paper to Sofidel should actually not create any logistical or supply problems for the brands the company makes. The hope is that you and I will always have the toilet tissue we need on our favorite store's shelves and naturally we hope you'll always have the tissue you need when your pants are around your ankles.