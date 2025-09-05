Louisiana Man Wanted for Rape of a 4-Year-Old

Baton Rouge, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Baton Rouge man accused of the rape of a 4-year-old child, as well as allegedly giving the child an STD.

anthony james jelks YouTube Via WAFB loading...

Baton Rouge Man Wanted For Rape Of A Child

According to WAFB, disturbing details included in the arrest documents for Anthony James Jelks, 25, indicate "he raped the four-year-old child on August 1 at a home off Greenwell Springs Road in Baton Rouge".

The child was brought to Our Lady Of the Lakes Hospital in Baton Rouge "complaining of redness and irritation".

READ MORE: Trump Targets Louisiana for Federal Crime Intervention

Because of this a sexual assault nurse at the hospital tested the child for sexually transmitted diseases, and according to the arrest documents the 4-year-old tested positive for Chlamydia.

Investigators at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Baton Rouge then interviewed the child where the child told them that Anthony James Jelks allegedly “pulled her pants down” and “did things to her" according to WAFB.

In November of 2022 Jelks was reportedly investigated for indecent behavior with a 9-year-old.

Authorities are asking the public's help locating Jelks.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts, you are strongly urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

Read more at WAFB.com.

READ MORE: Second Man Charged in Sunday Night Shooting That Injured Child