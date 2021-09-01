SNAP Benefits Now Include Hot Foods Because of Hurricane Ida

If there is one thing we have learned along the I-10 corridor about Hurricane Season it is this, don't wait to apply for any government benefits you might be eligible for. Even if you weren't eligible for those benefits before the storm, go ahead and apply. Hurricanes often change the rules and those rule changes could make a big difference in your road to recovery.

One of the first government benefits you'll want to look into are the SNAP benefits or in this case, DSNAP SNAP is an acronym for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The "D" stands for disaster, which is what this and almost every hurricane happens to be.

The program is in place to help families that need help in putting food on the table do so. In the aftermath of a hurricane, there are a lot more families that find themselves in need. That's why you need to apply for these benefits now. You don't want to wait on your application to be processed, especially if your family is hungry.

Getty Images

Since many of those families that have evacuated out of southeastern Louisiana because of hurricane Ida do not have the ability to create and cook meals in a home kitchen a waiver has been granted. This will allow you to use your SNAP benefits to purchase hot foods or food available for immediate consumption. That waiver will be in place through at least September 28th.

Now, if you're already receiving SNAP benefits and you live in one of the 25 parishes in the state that were affected by Hurricane Ida, you won't need to do a thing. You will automatically be included in the DSNAP benefit program. But if you weren't taking advantage of the SNAP benefits before the storm you can pre-register for those benefits, right here.

Getty Images

Or if it is more convenient for you to use your smartphone you can text LA DSNAP to 898211. Just to be clear DSNAP benefits have not been approved but they will be. So, by pre-registering, you can avoid the rush and confusion and have your information processed quickly.

By the way, here are the 25 parishes that were impacted by Hurricane Ida. They are Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, and West Feliciana.