Albertsons Now Accepting Online EBT Payments for SNAP Benefits

In a press release Monday (7/25/22) Albertsons Companies have announced they will now be accepting online EBT payments for Louisianians with SNAP benefits including same-day grocery delivery and curbside pickup.

Albertsons Accepting Online EBT Payments for SNAP Benefits

In a press release sent out Monday (7/25/22) Albertsons Companies announced they will now accept online EBT payments for SNAP benefits in Louisiana and around the country.

Online EBT SNAP benefit payments will be accepted at all Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Vons, and Pavilions stores across the country.

From the press release -

"The integration of EBT services enables SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) customers to use their benefits when purchasing groceries online via Albertsons Cos.’ websites and apps, or the Albertsons Cos.’ virtual stores on the Instacart App, ensuring that families and individuals who rely on EBT SNAP benefits have greater access to nutritious food."

EBT SNAP Online Payments

Albertsons Companies says research shows that a large percentage of EBT recipients have mobility challenges, lack of reliable transportation if any mode of transportation at all, and say a large number of EBT recipients care for young children.

Chief Operating Officer of Albertsons Companies Susan Morris says the recent decision to allow online payment of SNAP benefits is to help reinforce the company's mission of providing "healthy foods available to those at risk by offering multiple private, secure and convenient shopping options."

The recent Albertsons press release also states they will be offering the flexibility to use multiple options of payment for orders, for the first time ever allowing EBT SNAP recipients the opportunity to use credit or debit cards for non-SNAP eligible items.

For more information on Albertsons Cos.’ new benefits for SNAP customers, visit here.