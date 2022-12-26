SNAP Recipients to Get Extra Benefits in January

If you receive SNAP benefits, you have some extra funds coming your way next month. The federal government has approved a round of supplement SNAP benefits for January.

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) said that EBT cardholders should expect to see benefits on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

DCFS passed along the following information for EBT cardholders:

SNAP recipients who are not receiving the maximum benefit allotment for their household size will receive a supplement to bring them to the maximum.

Households already receiving the maximum benefit allotment for their household size will receive a supplemental allotment of $95.

The chart below shows a breakdown of the most that each household can receive in terms of SNAP allotments:

Department of Children and Family Services Department of Children and Family Services loading...

If you have applied for SNAP benefits but have not yet received approval, DCFS has said those people "will receive the supplemental allotment for your household size on a rolling weekly basis as your applications are accepted."

This latest news regarding the January supplement comes a bit confusing for some who will see their SNAP benefits reduced in 2023.

Just last week it was announced that about a third of families in Louisiana who receive food stamps and other federal aid will be seeing a decrease in their benefits due to a federal cost-of-living adjustment.

To apply for supplement benefits, visit the DCFS site here.

And if you have any questions regarding the supplemental SNAP benefits, visit the DCFS SNAP Updates page here.