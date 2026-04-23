LAFAYETTE, La. — Three Lafayette Parish high school students were among the victims of Thursday's mass shooting at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, according to a new report out Thursday afternoon. One of those students is in critical condition.

According to KADN, the three victims are seniors at Ascension Episcopal School. No names have been released.

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What Happened at the Mall of Louisiana

The shooting began at 1:22 p.m. Thursday inside the food court of the Mall of Louisiana on Bluebonnet Boulevard in Baton Rouge. According to WBRZ, two groups of people got into an argument and opened fire on each other. One person was killed, and nine others were injured, including bystanders who were caught in the middle.

"Two groups of people got into an argument inside the food court and started shooting at each other," Baton Rouge Police Chief T.J. Morse said. "Unfortunately, there were some innocent people in the area who might have also caught some rounds."

Morse said the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence. At least two of the ten people taken to area hospitals required surgery.

More Here: 1 Dead, 9 Injured in Mall of Louisiana Shooting After Two Groups Open Fire in Food Court

Mayor, Governor Both Respond

East Baton Rouge Mayor Sid Edwards praised the police response and had a direct message for the shooters.

"To the thugs that did this, we're going to catch you," Edwards said.

Governor Jeff Landry urged the public to stay away from the area.

"I am aware of the active shooter scene at the Mall of Louisiana," Landry said. "Sharon and I are praying for those affected and are grateful for a quick response by our law enforcement officials."

East Baton Rouge Parish deputies, Louisiana State Police, and the FBI all responded to the scene alongside BRPD. Baton Rouge General Hospital, located directly across Bluebonnet Boulevard, went on lockdown for roughly an hour following the shooting.