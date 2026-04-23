UPDATE: One person was killed and nine others were injured Thursday afternoon when two groups got into an argument inside the Mall of Louisiana's food court and opened fire, Baton Rouge Police Chief T.J. Morse said.

According to WBRZ, the shooting began at 1:22 p.m. Morse said the incident does not appear to be a random act of violence, and that bystanders were among those hurt.

"It does not appear to be a random act of violence," Morse said. "Two groups of people got into an argument at the food court and started shooting at each other."

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The mall was closed and locked down following the shooting. Baton Rouge General Hospital, located directly across Bluebonnet Boulevard, also went on lockdown for roughly an hour. Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital, about a mile away, kept their emergency rooms open but asked visitors to stay away.

East Baton Rouge Parish deputies, Louisiana State Police, and the FBI all responded alongside BRPD. After the shooting, officers were seen boarding city buses parked on the outskirts of the mall's property, searching for suspects. Bus service in the area was delayed well into the afternoon.

See original story below.

ORIGINAL STORY

BATON ROUGE, La. — A mass shooting at the Mall of Louisiana Thursday afternoon has left at least two people in critical condition and multiple others injured, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

According to WAFB, police confirmed the shooting is believed to have taken place near the food court. Paramedics responded and set up a triage area near JC Penney inside the mall.

Police are searching for one to two shooters. Authorities cleared the roads in and out of the mall for emergency responders. If you are in the area, stay away.

Governor Landry Issues Statement, Urges Public to Avoid Mall

Governor Jeff Landry issued a statement shortly after the shooting was confirmed.

I am aware of the active shooter scene at the Mall of Louisiana. I am in coordination with law enforcement and we will update as we know more. Please avoid the area. Sharon and I are praying for those affected and are grateful for a quick response by our law enforcement officials.

What Has Been Confirmed

Details are still coming in as officers work the scene. The Mall of Louisiana sits off Bluebonnet Boulevard, one of the largest retail centers in the Baton Rouge area. Access roads have been restricted to emergency personnel only.

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