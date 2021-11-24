Breaux Bridge Man Arrested After Sending Sexually Explicit Messages to Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office announced today that they have arrested a Breaux Bridge man after receiving a series of sexually explicit private messages, videos, and photos.

The ironic part of the Facebook announcement is that is the exact place where the department received the messages.

You heard correctly -- the culprit sent these lewd messages/videos/photos to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page!

28-year-old Roy Sturgis of Breaux Bridge was arrested yesterday evening and transported to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center where he was booked on the following charge:

1 Count-LA R.S. 14:30.1-Obscenity

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office

The messages were received at approximately 10:24 pm on November 19, 2021. An investigation was initiated, and when that investigation was concluded, a warrant of arrest was obtained.

At the time of this morning's press release from SMPSO, no bond for the suspect had been set.

The Sheriff's Office had this succinct statement to remind folks what communication with the department is accepted and what is not:

Although we encourage interaction from the public on our Facebook, please note that this type of communication will not be tolerated.