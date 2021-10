There will be a roadside safety checkpoint in St. Martin Parish Friday morning.

According to St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux, they will conduct the checkpoint somewhere within the parish boundaries.

Breaux says the roadside safety checkpoint is about keeping citizens of the parish safe.

The safety checkpoint begins at 7:45 a.m.

