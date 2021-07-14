Imagine you are cleaning up a parking lot in Breaux Bridge because it's part of your job duties, and then someone just comes along and hits you in the face. That is exactly what happened in the parking lot at a truck stop in Breaux Bridge back on June 30 according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.

Photo courtesy of St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office

Before the attack on the person cleaning up the parking lot, the two men in this story are said to have been walking around the parking lot asking people for money.

They are now looking for the known suspect, and they are working to identify the second suspect who has dreadlocks in his hair. The dreadlocks, as you can see in the pictures, have color at the end of each of them. The suspect that has not been identified yet as have several tattoos on his face.

Photo courtesy of St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office

When the victim was hit in the face, he was injured after falling down. Now, deputies say one suspect is being sought, and they have identified him as 30-year-old Victor Angelle of Lafayette. The second suspect has not been identified yet, but the search is on for him as well. Officials say they do have a warrant out now for Angelle for Accessory After the Fact for Second Degree Battery.

Photo courtesy of St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office

If you know where Victor Angelle can be found, you should contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-394-3071 Same thing if you think you can identify the man with the deadlocks. Another option to report information is to call the St. Martin Parish Crime Stoppers line at 337-441-3030. If you prefer, you can use the P3 app on any mobile device. With a crime stoppers tip that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible to get cash as a reward.

This is the vehicle they fled in. This happened at a business in the 1800 block of West Mills Avenue.