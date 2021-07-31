After a 911 call was placed on Friday morning, St. Martin Parish Sheriff's investigators responded to the 1000 block of Benoit Drive in Breaux Bridge to find a man had been stabbed to death.

Captain Ginny Higgins says that when deputies got there they found a 24-year-old Darius Tre Richmond had been stabbed to death. Richmond was taken to a hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Higgins does not give further details as to how things unfolded before they were called to investigate at around 9:45 Friday morning.

Deputies arrested 23-year-old Monifah Mitchell of Breaux Bridge on a charge of Second-Degree Murder. She was then taken to be booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.