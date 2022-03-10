UL Hosting Free 35th Anniversary Screening of ‘Belizaire the Cajun’

In 1986 "Belizaire the Cajun" was released in theaters around the U.S. UL has announced a special celebration to commemorate the film's 35th anniversary.

Belizaire the Cajun 35th Anniversary Screening

When "Belizaire The Cajun" was released in 1986, notorious film critics Siskel and Ebert actually gave the movie two thumbs up, even calling it “a wonderful movie.”

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the film's release, and to celebrate, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Special Collections at Edith Garland Dupré Library has planned a special event.

A free screening and discussion event examining the film's cultural significance is planned for 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, room 112 in Oliver Hall on UL's campus.

From the UL press release -

"The screening will be followed by a panel discussion that includes UL Lafayette scholars; Glen Pitre, the film’s director; and Allan Durand, its producer. Michael Doucet, the Grammy Award-winning musician who performed on the movie soundtrack with his band Beasoleil, will perform. Doucet will also participate in the panel discussion."

The event is free, but you'll need to reserve your tickets HERE.

Zachary Stein, head of Special Collections explains that "large parts of the movie were filmed in Lafayette, and it provides an entertaining way for viewers to learn more about Acadian history and Louisiana history."

Artifacts from both collections will be displayed during the event.