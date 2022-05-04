UL Announces Spring Commencement Ceremonies

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will honor the Spring 2022 graduates during the two-day commencement ceremonies that will take place on Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Cajundome Convention Center.

Undergraduate and graduate degrees will be conferred during individual ceremonies held on both days. The individual ceremonies for four academic colleges and the graduate school will be held on Friday, the remaining ceremonies will be held throughout the day on Saturday.

Tickets are not needed to attend the ceremonies and are open to the general public.



Here is the schedule and locations for individual ceremonies:

Friday, May 13

Cajundome

9 a.m. – Ray P. Authement College of Sciences

12:30 p.m. – B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration

4 p.m. – Graduate School

Cajundome Convention Center

9 a.m. – College of Education

12:30 p.m. – College of Nursing & Health Sciences

Saturday, May 14

Cajundome

9 a.m. – College of Engineering

12:30 p.m. – College of Liberal Arts

Cajundome Convention Center

9 a.m. – College of the Arts

12:30 p.m. – University College

Members of the public who plan to attend ceremonies should park at Cajun Field.

Please note that the University’s clear bag policy will be in place during all the ceremonies. Attendees can carry one small, clear bag and one small purse or clutch. University Police officers will examine bags and purses.

Spring 2022 Commencement ceremonies will be live-streamed via links on the Cajundome’s website.

The individual ceremonies will also be live-streamed on Facebook pages for seven academic colleges and the Graduate School. The ceremony for two academic colleges, the College of Nursing & Health Sciences and University College, will be live-streamed on UL Lafayette’s main Facebook page.

