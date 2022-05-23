Graduate Falls Off Stage During Ceremony, Rebounds Nicely [VIDEO]

Well, this was a rough landing.

Watch as a graduate falls off the steps of a stage while celebrating his success.

The young man does a cartwheel while coming down the stairs and that is when his foot gets caught in the railing.

He loses his balance, and the rest is history. The young man falls to the ground but does not appear to be injured.

He quickly bounces up from the floor below, raises his hands, and then proceeds to throw his graduation cap into the air.

Through the years we've seen some pretty outlandish skits on the graduation stage, but this one ranks as one of the wildest.

