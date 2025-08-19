Stabbing at Louisiana School Sends Student to Hospital

(New Orleans, Louisiana) - A student was rushed to the hospital after reportedly being stabbed at school on Monday, August 18.

According to WGNO, a student was stabbed at East Jefferson High School during an altercation on Monday.

The New Orleans media outlet reports that another student was taken into custody by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Classes did resume once the New Orleans-based campus was deemed safe for its daily operations.

Here's a statement that Jefferson Parish Schools released:

"Today there was an incident at East Jefferson High School that resulted in a student injury. The student is receiving medical care, and the families involved in the incident were notified.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating. Classes and school operations continued as normal. All East Jefferson high school families were notified that there was an incident on campus that resulted in a student injury.

The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priority."

This comes on the same day that another student was stabbed in the neck with a pencil in Livonia. School has only been back in session for just over a week, and already we've reported on two separate stabbings on high school campuses in Louisiana.

