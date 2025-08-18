(KPEL) - A police officer in Louisiana was arrested after he allegedly stole funds from a non-profit organization, which he had formed.

Jessie Phillips, a detective for the Winnfield Police Department, was arrested after he organized a 501(c)(3), non-profit organization, to help less-fortunate children.

According to the Grant Parish Sheriff's Office, Phillips started the organization titled "Save a Kid-Shop with a Cop," which people donated to, thinking that their donations would go to helping kids in need.

Well, after an investigation into missing funds, it was determined that the police officer with the Winnfield Police Department was allegedly taking funds out of the non-profit's account and using them for personal use.

The Sheriff's Department says that Philip was arrested for Theft over $1,000, Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds, and Malfeasance in Office.

