(KPEL News) - It may not seem like a serious crime, but to the victims of contractor fraud, it takes their time, their money, and their faith in other people.

Officials with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office say they are looking for a man who is wanted on two felony counts of contractor fraud.

Who is Dominic Graphia, and Why Is Hit Wanted?

The man is 52-year-old Dominic Graphia, and he is wanted in connection with contractor fraud on two occasions. Deputies are looking to arrest Graphia on the two counts.

READ MORE: LOUISIANA OIL EXECUTIVE GETS PRISON TIME FOR $1.1 MILLION COVID FUND FRAUD

Law enforcement officials are asking the public for help tracking down Graphia. You can anonymously give information to the Crimestoppers of St. Martin Parish program, and if your information leads to an arrest, you can receive a cash reward.

Public Assistance Requested to Find Suspect in Contractor Fraud Case

If you have information, you are asked to call Crimestoppers of St. Martin Parish at 337- 441-3030. All callers remain anonymous. Another way to anonymously give information is to download the P3 app on any mobile device to share what you know.

He is wanted on the following.

Two Counts of Residential Contractor Fraud (Felony)

